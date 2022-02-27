Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9) host the Boston Bruins (31-17-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Boston
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Honda Center
Arena: Honda Center
Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Boston
Anaheim and Boston Stats
- The Ducks are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Bruins are 11th in goals allowed (2.8).
- The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (146 in 52 games), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (161 in 54).
- Anaheim has a -4 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.
- Boston is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +2.
- On the power play, the Ducks have scored 37 goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 30 (killing off 82.2% of penalties, eighth in league).
- The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 28 while short-handed (10th in penalty-kill percentage).
Anaheim Impact Players
- One of Anaheim's top offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has scored 45 points in 49 games (27 goals and 18 assists).
- Trevor Zegras has accumulated 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 26 assists.
- Sonny Milano has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists through 41 games for Anaheim.
- Anthony Stolarz has a 2.7 goals against average, and 471 saves. His .922 save percentage is seventh-best in the league.
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand's 23 goals and 28 assists in 41 games for Boston add up to 51 total points on the season.
- David Pastrnak has racked up 51 points this season, with 28 goals and 23 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has scored 14 goals on the season, adding 24 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has 725 saves while giving up 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
