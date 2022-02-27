Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9) host the Boston Bruins (31-17-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Boston

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Boston

Anaheim and Boston Stats

The Ducks are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Bruins are 11th in goals allowed (2.8).

The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (146 in 52 games), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (161 in 54).

Anaheim has a -4 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.

Boston is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +2.

On the power play, the Ducks have scored 37 goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 30 (killing off 82.2% of penalties, eighth in league).

The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 28 while short-handed (10th in penalty-kill percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

One of Anaheim's top offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has scored 45 points in 49 games (27 goals and 18 assists).

Trevor Zegras has accumulated 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 26 assists.

Sonny Milano has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists through 41 games for Anaheim.

Anthony Stolarz has a 2.7 goals against average, and 471 saves. His .922 save percentage is seventh-best in the league.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand's 23 goals and 28 assists in 41 games for Boston add up to 51 total points on the season.

David Pastrnak has racked up 51 points this season, with 28 goals and 23 assists.

Patrice Bergeron has scored 14 goals on the season, adding 24 assists.

Linus Ullmark has 725 saves while giving up 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

