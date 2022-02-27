Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9) host the Boston Bruins (31-17-4) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Boston

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Boston

Ducks vs Bruins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Anaheim and Boston Stats

  • The Ducks are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Bruins are 11th in goals allowed (2.8).
  • The Bruins score 2.8 goals per game (146 in 52 games), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (161 in 54).
  • Anaheim has a -4 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.
  • Boston is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +2.
  • On the power play, the Ducks have scored 37 goals (on 24.7% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 30 (killing off 82.2% of penalties, eighth in league).
  • The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 28 while short-handed (10th in penalty-kill percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • One of Anaheim's top offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has scored 45 points in 49 games (27 goals and 18 assists).
  • Trevor Zegras has accumulated 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 26 assists.
  • Sonny Milano has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists through 41 games for Anaheim.
  • Anthony Stolarz has a 2.7 goals against average, and 471 saves. His .922 save percentage is seventh-best in the league.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

Boston Impact Players

  • Brad Marchand's 23 goals and 28 assists in 41 games for Boston add up to 51 total points on the season.
  • David Pastrnak has racked up 51 points this season, with 28 goals and 23 assists.
  • Patrice Bergeron has scored 14 goals on the season, adding 24 assists.
  • Linus Ullmark has 725 saves while giving up 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (28th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17648918
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Florida in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
6 minutes ago
USATSI_15569857
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Georgetown

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) prepares to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17574421
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17478640
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Creighton in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy