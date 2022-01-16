How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a showdown between the Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-5) and the Anaheim Ducks (19-14-7), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks rank 14th and the Ducks sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

8:30 PM ET

TV: FOX

Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Blackhawks -1.5 5.5

Chicago and Anaheim Stats

The Blackhawks are 29th in the league in scoring (2.4 goals per game), and the Ducks are 15th on defense (2.9 against).

The Ducks are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Blackhawks are 21st in goals conceded (3.3).

Chicago has a -36 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.

Anaheim's goal differential is +3 on the season (16th in the NHL).

The Ducks have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.3% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 18.3% of opportunities).

The Ducks have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has scored 22 goals (0.6 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Anaheim offense with 36 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 24.4%.

Trevor Zegras has totaled 29 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 10 goals and 19 assists.

Anaheim's Sonny Milano is among the top offensive players on the team with 25 total points (nine goals and 16 assists).

John Gibson has allowed 72 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiled 794 saves with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Anthony Stolarz has made 362 total saves with a .919 save percentage, conceding 32 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sonny Milano: Day To Day (Upper body), Simon Benoit: Out (Health Protocols), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is Chicago's leading contributor with 32 points. He has eight goals and 24 assists this season.

Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and seven assists to total 30 points (0.8 per game).

Seth Jones has 25 total points for Chicago, with three goals and 22 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 69 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 705 saves.

Kevin Lankinen has recorded an .884 save percentage, allowing 37 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 282 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Kirby Dach: Out (Health Protocols), Jake McCabe: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Strome: Out (Health Protocols)

