Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Blackhawks (20-28-8) take on the Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (48 points), while the Ducks are 10th in the Western Conference (61 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Anaheim
Chicago and Anaheim Stats
- On average, the Blackhawks score 2.5 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (19th).
- The Ducks are 20th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
- Chicago is -52 overall in goal differential this season, 27th in the league.
- Anaheim is -8 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).
- The Ducks have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry is an offensive leader for Anaheim with 47 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 19 assists in 53 games (playing 17:01 per game).
- Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 15 goals and 27 assists.
- Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf is among the leading scorers on the team with 31 total points (three goals and 28 assists).
- Anthony Stolarz has played 19 games this season, conceding 44 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 489 saves and a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is Chicago's leading contributor with 55 points. He has 17 goals and 38 assists this season.
- Alex DeBrincat has 47 points (0.8 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 16 assists.
- Seth Jones' 35 points this season have come via three goals and 32 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle)
