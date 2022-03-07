Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (20-28-8) take on the Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (48 points), while the Ducks are 10th in the Western Conference (61 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Anaheim

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Anaheim

Blackhawks vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Chicago and Anaheim Stats

  • On average, the Blackhawks score 2.5 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (19th).
  • The Ducks are 20th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
  • Chicago is -52 overall in goal differential this season, 27th in the league.
  • Anaheim is -8 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.
  • The Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).
  • The Ducks have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry is an offensive leader for Anaheim with 47 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 19 assists in 53 games (playing 17:01 per game).
  • Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 15 goals and 27 assists.
  • Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf is among the leading scorers on the team with 31 total points (three goals and 28 assists).
  • Anthony Stolarz has played 19 games this season, conceding 44 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 489 saves and a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane is Chicago's leading contributor with 55 points. He has 17 goals and 38 assists this season.
  • Alex DeBrincat has 47 points (0.8 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 16 assists.
  • Seth Jones' 35 points this season have come via three goals and 32 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) controls the puck defends by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Honda Center. The Golden Knights won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save as Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) close in during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) tries to defend during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard D'Moi Hodge (55) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wright State vs. Cleveland State: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy