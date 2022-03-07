Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Mar 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United the Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (20-28-8) take on the Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (48 points), while the Ducks are 10th in the Western Conference (61 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Anaheim

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Anaheim

Chicago and Anaheim Stats

On average, the Blackhawks score 2.5 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (19th).

The Ducks are 20th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).

Chicago is -52 overall in goal differential this season, 27th in the league.

Anaheim is -8 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.

The Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).

The Ducks have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry is an offensive leader for Anaheim with 47 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 19 assists in 53 games (playing 17:01 per game).

Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 15 goals and 27 assists.

Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf is among the leading scorers on the team with 31 total points (three goals and 28 assists).

Anthony Stolarz has played 19 games this season, conceding 44 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 489 saves and a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is Chicago's leading contributor with 55 points. He has 17 goals and 38 assists this season.

Alex DeBrincat has 47 points (0.8 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 16 assists.

Seth Jones' 35 points this season have come via three goals and 32 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle)

