Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Anaheim Ducks (27-29-11) square off against the Dallas Stars (36-25-3) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks rank 13th in the Western Conference (65 points), and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference (75 points).
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Honda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Anaheim and Dallas Stats
- The Ducks score 2.8 goals per game (185 in 67 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (190 in 64).
- The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (185 in 64 games), and the Ducks concede 3.2 (214 in 67).
- Anaheim has a -29 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.
- Dallas has a -5 goal differential on the season, 20th in the league.
- On the power play, the Ducks have scored 43 goals (on 22.9% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 41 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 19th in league).
- The Ducks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (12th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
Anaheim Impact Players
- One of Anaheim's most productive offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has 53 points (30 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 17:28 per game.
- Trevor Zegras has 47 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 31 assists.
- Cam Fowler's 34 points this season have come via seven goals and 27 assists.
- John Gibson has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1333 saves. His .904 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Urho Vaakanainen: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Stolarz: Day To Day (Illness)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski is one of the top offensive options for Dallas with 65 points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 41 assists in 65 games (playing 18:07 per game).
- Jason Robertson has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with 31 goals and 29 assists.
- Roope Hintz has posted 28 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has allowed 84 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassed 917 saves with a .916 save percentage (15th in the league).
Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)
