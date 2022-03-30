Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (27-29-11) square off against the Dallas Stars (36-25-3) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks rank 13th in the Western Conference (65 points), and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference (75 points).

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Dallas

Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Dallas

Favorite Moneyline Total Ducks -

Anaheim and Dallas Stats

The Ducks score 2.8 goals per game (185 in 67 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (190 in 64).

The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (185 in 64 games), and the Ducks concede 3.2 (214 in 67).

Anaheim has a -29 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.

Dallas has a -5 goal differential on the season, 20th in the league.

On the power play, the Ducks have scored 43 goals (on 22.9% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 41 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 19th in league).

The Ducks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (12th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

One of Anaheim's most productive offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has 53 points (30 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 17:28 per game.

Trevor Zegras has 47 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 31 assists.

Cam Fowler's 34 points this season have come via seven goals and 27 assists.

John Gibson has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1333 saves. His .904 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Urho Vaakanainen: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Stolarz: Day To Day (Illness)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of the top offensive options for Dallas with 65 points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 41 assists in 65 games (playing 18:07 per game).

Jason Robertson has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with 31 goals and 29 assists.

Roope Hintz has posted 28 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.

Jake Oettinger has allowed 84 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassed 917 saves with a .916 save percentage (15th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.