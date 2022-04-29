How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Stars (45-30-6) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (31-36-14) in NHL play on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars rank eighth and the Ducks 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV:
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Dallas and Anaheim Stats
- The Stars are 21st in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Ducks are 23rd defensively (3.2 against).
- The Ducks are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th on defense (3.0 against).
- Dallas is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -13 (-0.2 per game).
- Anaheim is -37 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the league.
- The Ducks have conceded 42 power-play goals (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 53 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
- The Stars have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry's 37 goals and 30 assists in 74 games for Anaheim add up to 67 total points on the season.
- Trevor Zegras is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 60 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 38 assists in 74 games.
- Cam Fowler has posted nine goals on the season, adding 33 assists.
- John Gibson has 1612 saves while allowing 173 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Dallas Impact Players
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 80 points in 81 games (27 goals and 53 assists).
- Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 73 games, with 40 goals and 38 assists.
- Roope Hintz has 37 goals and 34 assists for Dallas.
- Jake Oettinger has allowed 112 goals (2.54 goals against average) and racked up 1198 saves.
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Stars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Kraken
W 3-2
Home
-295
4/26/2022
Golden Knights
W 3-2
Home
-112
4/27/2022
Coyotes
L 4-3
Home
-484
4/29/2022
Ducks
-
Home
-237
Ducks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Kings
L 4-2
Away
+203
4/24/2022
Blues
L 6-3
Home
+171
4/26/2022
Sharks
W 5-2
Away
+126
4/29/2022
Stars
-
Away
+192
