Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates a power play goal scored by Heiskanen against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates a power play goal scored by Heiskanen against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (45-30-6) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (31-36-14) in NHL play on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars rank eighth and the Ducks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Anaheim

Dallas and Anaheim Stats

  • The Stars are 21st in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Ducks are 23rd defensively (3.2 against).
  • The Ducks are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th on defense (3.0 against).
  • Dallas is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -13 (-0.2 per game).
  • Anaheim is -37 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the league.
  • The Ducks have conceded 42 power-play goals (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 53 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
  • The Stars have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry's 37 goals and 30 assists in 74 games for Anaheim add up to 67 total points on the season.
  • Trevor Zegras is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 60 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 38 assists in 74 games.
  • Cam Fowler has posted nine goals on the season, adding 33 assists.
  • John Gibson has 1612 saves while allowing 173 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Dallas Impact Players

  • One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 80 points in 81 games (27 goals and 53 assists).
  • Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 73 games, with 40 goals and 38 assists.
  • Roope Hintz has 37 goals and 34 assists for Dallas.
  • Jake Oettinger has allowed 112 goals (2.54 goals against average) and racked up 1198 saves.

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Stars Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Kraken

W 3-2

Home

-295

4/26/2022

Golden Knights

W 3-2

Home

-112

4/27/2022

Coyotes

L 4-3

Home

-484

4/29/2022

Ducks

-

Home

-237

Ducks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Kings

L 4-2

Away

+203

4/24/2022

Blues

L 6-3

Home

+171

4/26/2022

Sharks

W 5-2

Away

+126

4/29/2022

Stars

-

Away

+192

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Anaheim Ducks at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL:
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 seconds ago
USATSI_18171337
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; As Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen (40) skates away Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate the game winning goal scored by Boeser against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
imago1011567423h
NWSL

How to Watch North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
imago1004045560h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla

By Rafael Urbina20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy