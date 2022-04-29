How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates a power play goal scored by Heiskanen against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (45-30-6) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (31-36-14) in NHL play on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars rank eighth and the Ducks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV:

Arena: American Airlines Center

Arena: American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Dallas and Anaheim Stats

The Stars are 21st in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Ducks are 23rd defensively (3.2 against).

The Ducks are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th on defense (3.0 against).

Dallas is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -13 (-0.2 per game).

Anaheim is -37 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 42 power-play goals (11th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 53 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

The Stars have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry's 37 goals and 30 assists in 74 games for Anaheim add up to 67 total points on the season.

Trevor Zegras is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 60 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 38 assists in 74 games.

Cam Fowler has posted nine goals on the season, adding 33 assists.

John Gibson has 1612 saves while allowing 173 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Dallas Impact Players

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 80 points in 81 games (27 goals and 53 assists).

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 73 games, with 40 goals and 38 assists.

Roope Hintz has 37 goals and 34 assists for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger has allowed 112 goals (2.54 goals against average) and racked up 1198 saves.

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Kraken W 3-2 Home -295 4/26/2022 Golden Knights W 3-2 Home -112 4/27/2022 Coyotes L 4-3 Home -484 4/29/2022 Ducks - Home -237

Ducks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Kings L 4-2 Away +203 4/24/2022 Blues L 6-3 Home +171 4/26/2022 Sharks W 5-2 Away +126 4/29/2022 Stars - Away +192

