Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Friday features a meeting in Anaheim, California between the Los Angeles Kings (27-17-7) and Anaheim Ducks (25-19-9) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are seventh (with 61 points) and the Ducks 10th (59 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Honda Center
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-1.5
5.5
Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats
- On average, the Kings post 2.9 goals in a game (18th in NHL), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (18th).
- The Ducks are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Kings are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
- Los Angeles has a +7 goal differential on the season, 14th in the NHL.
- Anaheim is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at -1 (0.0 per game).
- The Kings have scored 26 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (10th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Ducks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.0% of penalties).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 47 points in 51 games (14 goals and 33 assists).
- Viktor Arvidsson has totaled 34 points (0.8 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 19 assists.
- Adrian Kempe has scored 23 goals and added 10 assists through 48 games for Los Angeles.
- Cal Petersen has conceded 56 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 494 saves with an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).
Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry's 44 points are pivotal for Anaheim. He has put up 26 goals and 18 assists in 48 games.
- Trevor Zegras is a leading scorer for Anaheim with 39 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 26 assists in 47 games.
- Anaheim's Sonny Milano is among the leading scorers on the team with 29 total points (11 goals and 18 assists).
- John Gibson has a .913 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 1075 saves, and has allowed 102 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger), Ryan Getzlaf: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
