Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday features a meeting in Anaheim, California between the Los Angeles Kings (27-17-7) and Anaheim Ducks (25-19-9) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are seventh (with 61 points) and the Ducks 10th (59 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats

On average, the Kings post 2.9 goals in a game (18th in NHL), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (18th).

The Ducks are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Kings are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).

Los Angeles has a +7 goal differential on the season, 14th in the NHL.

Anaheim is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at -1 (0.0 per game).

The Kings have scored 26 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (10th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Ducks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.0% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 47 points in 51 games (14 goals and 33 assists).

Viktor Arvidsson has totaled 34 points (0.8 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 19 assists.

Adrian Kempe has scored 23 goals and added 10 assists through 48 games for Los Angeles.

Cal Petersen has conceded 56 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 494 saves with an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry's 44 points are pivotal for Anaheim. He has put up 26 goals and 18 assists in 48 games.

Trevor Zegras is a leading scorer for Anaheim with 39 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 26 assists in 47 games.

Anaheim's Sonny Milano is among the leading scorers on the team with 29 total points (11 goals and 18 assists).

John Gibson has a .913 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 1075 saves, and has allowed 102 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger), Ryan Getzlaf: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

