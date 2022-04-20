Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Kings (40-27-10) visit the Anaheim Ducks (30-33-14) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on April 19, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are eighth and the Ducks 12th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Honda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Anaheim
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/25/2022
Ducks
Kings
4-1 LA
11/30/2021
Kings
Ducks
5-4 (F/SO) ANA
Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats
- The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (218 in 77 games), and the Ducks give up 3.2 (249 in 77).
- The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Kings are conceding 2.9 (12th).
- Los Angeles is -4 overall in goal differential this season, 18th in the league.
- Anaheim has a -34 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.
- The Ducks have conceded 40 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
- The Ducks have scored 45 power-play goals (on 21.6% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 49 (killing off 76.7% of penalties, 22nd in league).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.
- Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 74 games, with 33 goals and 16 assists.
- Trevor Moore has 48 total points for Los Angeles, with 15 goals and 33 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has allowed 109 goals (2.67 goals against average) and recorded 1068 saves.
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry's 64 points are important for Anaheim. He has recorded 37 goals and 27 assists in 70 games.
- Trevor Zegras has scored 57 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 37 assists.
- Cam Fowler is a key player on offense for Anaheim with nine goals and 32 assists.
- John Gibson has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 1555 saves, and has allowed 165 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
19
2022
Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)