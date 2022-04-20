Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (40-27-10) visit the Anaheim Ducks (30-33-14) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on April 19, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are eighth and the Ducks 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Los Angeles

Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Anaheim

DateHomeAwayResult

2/25/2022

Ducks

Kings

4-1 LA

11/30/2021

Kings

Ducks

5-4 (F/SO) ANA

Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats

  • The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (218 in 77 games), and the Ducks give up 3.2 (249 in 77).
  • The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Kings are conceding 2.9 (12th).
  • Los Angeles is -4 overall in goal differential this season, 18th in the league.
  • Anaheim has a -34 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.
  • The Ducks have conceded 40 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
  • The Ducks have scored 45 power-play goals (on 21.6% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 49 (killing off 76.7% of penalties, 22nd in league).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.
  • Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 74 games, with 33 goals and 16 assists.
  • Trevor Moore has 48 total points for Los Angeles, with 15 goals and 33 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has allowed 109 goals (2.67 goals against average) and recorded 1068 saves.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry's 64 points are important for Anaheim. He has recorded 37 goals and 27 assists in 70 games.
  • Trevor Zegras has scored 57 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 37 assists.
  • Cam Fowler is a key player on offense for Anaheim with nine goals and 32 assists.
  • John Gibson has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 1555 saves, and has allowed 165 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body)

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
