Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (40-27-10) visit the Anaheim Ducks (30-33-14) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on April 19, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are eighth and the Ducks 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Arena: Honda Center

Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Anaheim

Date Home Away Result 2/25/2022 Ducks Kings 4-1 LA 11/30/2021 Kings Ducks 5-4 (F/SO) ANA

Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats

The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (218 in 77 games), and the Ducks give up 3.2 (249 in 77).

The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in NHL), and the Kings are conceding 2.9 (12th).

Los Angeles is -4 overall in goal differential this season, 18th in the league.

Anaheim has a -34 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 40 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

The Ducks have scored 45 power-play goals (on 21.6% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 49 (killing off 76.7% of penalties, 22nd in league).

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 74 games, with 33 goals and 16 assists.

Trevor Moore has 48 total points for Los Angeles, with 15 goals and 33 assists.

Jonathan Quick has allowed 109 goals (2.67 goals against average) and recorded 1068 saves.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry's 64 points are important for Anaheim. He has recorded 37 goals and 27 assists in 70 games.

Trevor Zegras has scored 57 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 37 assists.

Cam Fowler is a key player on offense for Anaheim with nine goals and 32 assists.

John Gibson has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 1555 saves, and has allowed 165 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.