Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrate the victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (42-27-10) and the Anaheim Ducks (30-34-14), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings rank sixth with 94 points and the Ducks are 12th with 74 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Anaheim

Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats

  • The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (224 in 79 games), and the Ducks give up 3.2 (251 in 78).
  • The Ducks are 24th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Kings are 12th defensively (2.8 against).
  • Los Angeles has a 0 goal differential on the season, 17th in the NHL.
  • Anaheim has a -35 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.
  • On the power play, the Kings have scored 38 goals (on 16% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 40 (killing off 81.2% of penalties, 12th in league).
  • The Ducks have scored 46 power-play goals (14th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 51 while short-handed (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry drives the offense for Anaheim with 65 points (0.9 per game), with 37 goals and 28 assists in 71 games (playing 18:06 per game).
  • Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 20 goals and 37 assists.
  • Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the top offensive players on the team with 42 total points (nine goals and 33 assists).
  • John Gibson has given up 167 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1581 saves with a .904 save percentage (35th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar is Los Angeles' leading contributor with 64 points. He has 19 goals and 45 assists this season.
  • Adrian Kempe has 34 goals and 18 assists to total 52 points (0.7 per game).
  • Phillip Danault has scored 26 goals and added 24 assists through 77 games for Los Angeles.
  • Jonathan Quick has allowed 111 goals (2.60 goals against average) and recorded 1112 saves.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Kings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Blue Jackets

W 2-1

Home

-194

4/19/2022

Ducks

W 2-1

Away

-163

4/21/2022

Blackhawks

W 4-1

Home

-266

4/23/2022

Ducks

-

Home

-252

4/27/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-

4/28/2022

Canucks

-

Away

-

Ducks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Lightning

L 4-3

Away

+282

4/17/2022

Blue Jackets

W 6-4

Home

-159

4/19/2022

Kings

L 2-1

Home

+139

4/23/2022

Kings

-

Away

+203

4/24/2022

Blues

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Sharks

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Stars

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
