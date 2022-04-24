Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (42-27-10) and the Anaheim Ducks (30-34-14), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings rank sixth with 94 points and the Ducks are 12th with 74 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Staples Center
Arena: Staples Center
Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats
- The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (224 in 79 games), and the Ducks give up 3.2 (251 in 78).
- The Ducks are 24th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Kings are 12th defensively (2.8 against).
- Los Angeles has a 0 goal differential on the season, 17th in the NHL.
- Anaheim has a -35 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.
- On the power play, the Kings have scored 38 goals (on 16% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 40 (killing off 81.2% of penalties, 12th in league).
- The Ducks have scored 46 power-play goals (14th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 51 while short-handed (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry drives the offense for Anaheim with 65 points (0.9 per game), with 37 goals and 28 assists in 71 games (playing 18:06 per game).
- Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 20 goals and 37 assists.
- Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the top offensive players on the team with 42 total points (nine goals and 33 assists).
- John Gibson has given up 167 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1581 saves with a .904 save percentage (35th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is Los Angeles' leading contributor with 64 points. He has 19 goals and 45 assists this season.
- Adrian Kempe has 34 goals and 18 assists to total 52 points (0.7 per game).
- Phillip Danault has scored 26 goals and added 24 assists through 77 games for Los Angeles.
- Jonathan Quick has allowed 111 goals (2.60 goals against average) and recorded 1112 saves.
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Blue Jackets
W 2-1
Home
-194
4/19/2022
Ducks
W 2-1
Away
-163
4/21/2022
Blackhawks
W 4-1
Home
-266
4/23/2022
Ducks
-
Home
-252
4/27/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-
4/28/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
Ducks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Lightning
L 4-3
Away
+282
4/17/2022
Blue Jackets
W 6-4
Home
-159
4/19/2022
Kings
L 2-1
Home
+139
4/23/2022
Kings
-
Away
+203
4/24/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Sharks
-
Away
-
4/29/2022
Stars
-
Away
-
