Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the New Jersey Devils (21-32-5) take on the Anaheim Ducks (27-24-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Ducks are 11th in the Western Conference with 63 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Devils -1.5 6

New Jersey and Anaheim Stats

The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Ducks concede 3.1 (19th).

On average, the Ducks score 2.9 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).

New Jersey is -27 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the league.

Anaheim's goal differential is -15 on the season (21st in the NHL).

The Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 29 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (on 24.6% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 29 (killing off 81.3% of penalties, 10th in league).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry's 49 points are pivotal for Anaheim. He has 28 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.

Trevor Zegras has helped lead the attack for Anaheim this season with 16 goals and 27 assists.

Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the top offensive players on the team with 32 total points (six goals and 26 assists).

Anthony Stolarz has a .915 save percentage (17th in the league), with 525 total saves, conceding 49 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

One of New Jersey's top contributing offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 17:00 per game.

Jack Hughes has 18 goals and 26 assists to total 44 points (1.2 per game).

Nico Hischier has scored 16 goals and added 22 assists through 50 games for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

