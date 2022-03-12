Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the New Jersey Devils (21-32-5) take on the Anaheim Ducks (27-24-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Ducks are 11th in the Western Conference with 63 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Anaheim

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Anaheim

Devils vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Devils

-1.5

6

New Jersey and Anaheim Stats

  • The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Ducks concede 3.1 (19th).
  • On average, the Ducks score 2.9 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).
  • New Jersey is -27 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the league.
  • Anaheim's goal differential is -15 on the season (21st in the NHL).
  • The Devils have scored 30 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 29 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (on 24.6% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 29 (killing off 81.3% of penalties, 10th in league).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry's 49 points are pivotal for Anaheim. He has 28 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.
  • Trevor Zegras has helped lead the attack for Anaheim this season with 16 goals and 27 assists.
  • Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the top offensive players on the team with 32 total points (six goals and 26 assists).
  • Anthony Stolarz has a .915 save percentage (17th in the league), with 525 total saves, conceding 49 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • One of New Jersey's top contributing offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 17:00 per game.
  • Jack Hughes has 18 goals and 26 assists to total 44 points (1.2 per game).
  • Nico Hischier has scored 16 goals and added 22 assists through 50 games for New Jersey.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Stars

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 8, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defenseman Mike Reilly (6) celebrate with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after Pastrnak scored a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) shot during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Anaheim Ducks with left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy