Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes a meeting in Anaheim, California between the Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9) and New York Islanders (19-21-8) at Honda Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Ducks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. New York

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. New York

Ducks vs Islanders Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ducks

-1.5

5.5

Anaheim and New York Stats

  • The Ducks are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Islanders are seventh in goals allowed (2.8).
  • The Islanders put up 2.5 goals per game (120 in 48 games), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (161 in 54).
  • Anaheim is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -4 (-0.1 per game).
  • New York is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -12.
  • The Islanders have conceded 21 power-play goals (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 37 power-play goals (sixth in power-play percentage).
  • The Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • One of Anaheim's top offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has scored 45 points in 49 games (27 goals and 18 assists).
  • Trevor Zegras has racked up 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 26 assists.
  • Sonny Milano's 29 points this season have come via 11 goals and 18 assists.
  • In 17 games, Anthony Stolarz has conceded 40 goals (2.66 goals against average) and has recorded 471 saves.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 25 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the New York offense with 37 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 10.6%.
  • Brock Nelson is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 28 total points (0.7 per game), with 19 goals and nine assists in 39 games.
  • Noah Dobson has 25 points so far, including eight goals and 17 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has given up 82 goals (2.4 goals against average) and compiled 944 saves with a .920 save percentage (11th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
