Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (23-24-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (27-24-9) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on March 13, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks are 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Anaheim Stats
- The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Ducks are 19th in goals allowed (3.1).
- The Ducks are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth defensively (2.7 against).
- New York has a -2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
- Anaheim is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -15.
- The Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).
- The Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 24.6% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.0% of penalties).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 49 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 21 assists in 56 games (playing 17:11 per game).
- Trevor Zegras is a key piece of the offense for Anaheim with 43 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 27 assists in 54 games.
- Cam Fowler is a crucial player on offense for Anaheim with six goals and 26 assists.
- Anthony Stolarz has allowed 49 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 525 saves with a .915 save percentage (17th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Sam Steel: Out (Undisclosed), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
- Brock Nelson has 23 goals and 11 assists to total 34 points (0.7 per game).
- Noah Dobson's 32 points this season have come via 10 goals and 22 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a 2.3 goals against average, and 1068 saves. His .925 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.
Islanders Injuries: None
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)