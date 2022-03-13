Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a save on Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) in the shootout at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (23-24-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (27-24-9) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on March 13, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks are 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Anaheim

Betting Information for New York vs. Anaheim

Islanders vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Anaheim Stats

  • The Islanders are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Ducks are 19th in goals allowed (3.1).
  • The Ducks are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth defensively (2.7 against).
  • New York has a -2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
  • Anaheim is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -15.
  • The Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).
  • The Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 24.6% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.0% of penalties).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 49 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 21 assists in 56 games (playing 17:11 per game).
  • Trevor Zegras is a key piece of the offense for Anaheim with 43 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 27 assists in 54 games.
  • Cam Fowler is a crucial player on offense for Anaheim with six goals and 26 assists.
  • Anthony Stolarz has allowed 49 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 525 saves with a .915 save percentage (17th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Sam Steel: Out (Undisclosed), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
  • Brock Nelson has 23 goals and 11 assists to total 34 points (0.7 per game).
  • Noah Dobson's 32 points this season have come via 10 goals and 22 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a 2.3 goals against average, and 1068 saves. His .925 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.

Islanders Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

