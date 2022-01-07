Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (18-11-7) take on the New York Rangers (22-8-4) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks sit in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Honda Center

Honda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Anaheim and New York Stats

The Ducks put up 3.0 goals per game (109 in 36 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (84 in 34).

The Rangers score 2.9 goals per game (99 in 34 games), and the Ducks give up 2.7 (96 in 36).

In terms of goal differential, Anaheim is +13 on the season (10th in league).

New York is 10th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.

On the power play, the Ducks have scored 27 goals (on 27.8% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 15 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fourth in league).

The Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (on 25.0% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 14 (killing off 85.6% of penalties, third in league).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry is one of Anaheim's top contributors (34 total points), having registered 21 goals and 13 assists.

Trevor Zegras has picked up 25 points (0.8 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.

Sonny Milano's 23 points this season have come via nine goals and 14 assists.

John Gibson has given up 2.7 goals per game this season and is racking up 29.4 saves per contest. His .917 save percentage ranks 15th in the league.

Anthony Stolarz has a .932 save percentage, and has allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) while racking up 273 saves (27.3 per game).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Ryan Getzlaf: Out (COVID-19), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Derek Grant: Out (Health Protocols), Nicolas Deslauriers: Out (Health Protocols), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sam Carrick: Out (Health Protocols), Hampus Lindholm: Out (Health Protocols), Cam Fowler: Day To Day (Upper-body), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 26 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the New York offense with 36 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 13.0%.

Adam Fox has collected 35 points this season, with five goals and 30 assists.

Chris Kreider has earned 20 goals on the season, chipping in 11 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a .936 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 613 saves (29.2 per game), and has given up 42 goals (2.0 per game).

Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage, has recorded 326 saves (21.7 per game), and has conceded 33 goals (2.2 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Health Protocols), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)

