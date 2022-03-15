Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the New York Rangers (37-17-5) hosting the Anaheim Ducks (27-25-10) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference (79 points), and the Ducks are 12th in the Western Conference (64 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
New York and Anaheim Stats
- On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Ducks concede 3.1 (20th).
- The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (third).
- New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +24 (+0.4 per game).
- Anaheim is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -17.
- The Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 26.5% of opportunities).
- The Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (on 24.0% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 29 (killing off 82.7% of penalties, eighth in league).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry's 51 points are important for Anaheim. He has 29 goals and 22 assists in 57 games.
- Trevor Zegras has amassed 44 points this season, with 16 goals and 28 assists.
- Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the top offensive players on the team with 32 total points (six goals and 26 assists).
- Anthony Stolarz has a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league). He has 564 saves, and has conceded 50 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Sam Steel: Out (Undisclosed), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 68 points in 54 games (16 goals and 52 assists).
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) to the team.
- Adam Fox has eight goals and 50 assists for New York.
- Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .938 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
15
2022
Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)