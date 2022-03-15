Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the New York Rangers (37-17-5) hosting the Anaheim Ducks (27-25-10) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference (79 points), and the Ducks are 12th in the Western Conference (64 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Anaheim Stats

On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Ducks concede 3.1 (20th).

The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (third).

New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +24 (+0.4 per game).

Anaheim is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -17.

The Ducks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.3% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 26.5% of opportunities).

The Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (on 24.0% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 29 (killing off 82.7% of penalties, eighth in league).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry's 51 points are important for Anaheim. He has 29 goals and 22 assists in 57 games.

Trevor Zegras has amassed 44 points this season, with 16 goals and 28 assists.

Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the top offensive players on the team with 32 total points (six goals and 26 assists).

Anthony Stolarz has a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league). He has 564 saves, and has conceded 50 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Sam Steel: Out (Undisclosed), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 68 points in 54 games (16 goals and 52 assists).

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) to the team.

Adam Fox has eight goals and 50 assists for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .938 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

