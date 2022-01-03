Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Anaheim Ducks (17-10-7) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-13-6) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 4, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks are fourth in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank 10th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Anaheim vs. Philadelphia

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Honda Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Anaheim and Philadelphia Stats

    • On average, the Ducks score 3.0 goals in a game (13th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.2 (21st).
    • The Flyers are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Ducks are eighth in goals conceded (2.7).
    • Anaheim is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +12.
    • Philadelphia's goal differential is -18 on the season (24th in the league).
    • On the power play, the Ducks have scored 24 goals (on 26.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 19 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, 12th in league).
    • The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

    Anaheim Impact Players

    • Troy Terry has been a big player for Anaheim this season, with 30 points in 34 games.
    • Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's offensive options, contributing 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) to the team.
    • Sonny Milano's season total of 22 points has come from eight goals and 14 assists.
    • John Gibson has allowed 68 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 734 saves (28.2 per game).
    • Anaheim also utilizes Anthony Stolarz in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 273 saves (27.3 per game), with a .932 save percentage.

    Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Ryan Getzlaf: Out (COVID-19), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Cam Fowler: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

    Philadelphia Impact Players

    • Claude Giroux drives the offense for Philadelphia with 28 points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games (playing 18:21 per game).
    • Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 11 assists.
    • Travis Konecny's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.
    • Carter Hart has played 19 games this season, conceding 51 goals (2.7 per game) with 568 saves (29.9 per game) and a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).
    • Martin Jones has recorded 405 total saves (31.2 per game) with a .906 save percentage, allowing 42 goals (3.2 per game).

    Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

