Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Anaheim Ducks (17-10-7) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-13-6) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 4, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks are fourth in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank 10th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Honda Center
Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Philadelphia
Anaheim and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Ducks score 3.0 goals in a game (13th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.2 (21st).
- The Flyers are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Ducks are eighth in goals conceded (2.7).
- Anaheim is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +12.
- Philadelphia's goal differential is -18 on the season (24th in the league).
- On the power play, the Ducks have scored 24 goals (on 26.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 19 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, 12th in league).
- The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has been a big player for Anaheim this season, with 30 points in 34 games.
- Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's offensive options, contributing 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) to the team.
- Sonny Milano's season total of 22 points has come from eight goals and 14 assists.
- John Gibson has allowed 68 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 734 saves (28.2 per game).
- Anaheim also utilizes Anthony Stolarz in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 273 saves (27.3 per game), with a .932 save percentage.
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Ryan Getzlaf: Out (COVID-19), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Cam Fowler: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux drives the offense for Philadelphia with 28 points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games (playing 18:21 per game).
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 11 assists.
- Travis Konecny's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.
- Carter Hart has played 19 games this season, conceding 51 goals (2.7 per game) with 568 saves (29.9 per game) and a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).
- Martin Jones has recorded 405 total saves (31.2 per game) with a .906 save percentage, allowing 42 goals (3.2 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
