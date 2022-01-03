Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (17-10-7) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-13-6) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 4, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks are fourth in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Philadelphia

Anaheim and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Ducks score 3.0 goals in a game (13th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.2 (21st).

The Flyers are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Ducks are eighth in goals conceded (2.7).

Anaheim is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +12.

Philadelphia's goal differential is -18 on the season (24th in the league).

On the power play, the Ducks have scored 24 goals (on 26.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 19 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, 12th in league).

The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has been a big player for Anaheim this season, with 30 points in 34 games.

Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's offensive options, contributing 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) to the team.

Sonny Milano's season total of 22 points has come from eight goals and 14 assists.

John Gibson has allowed 68 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 734 saves (28.2 per game).

Anaheim also utilizes Anthony Stolarz in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 273 saves (27.3 per game), with a .932 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Ryan Getzlaf: Out (COVID-19), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Cam Fowler: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux drives the offense for Philadelphia with 28 points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games (playing 18:21 per game).

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 11 assists.

Travis Konecny's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.

Carter Hart has played 19 games this season, conceding 51 goals (2.7 per game) with 568 saves (29.9 per game) and a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).

Martin Jones has recorded 405 total saves (31.2 per game) with a .906 save percentage, allowing 42 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

