Jan 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrates after a goal in the second period of the game against the New York Rangers at Honda Center.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (20-9-5) take on the Anaheim Ducks (19-12-7) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (45 points), and the Ducks are fifth in the Western Conference (45 points).

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 5.5

Pittsburgh and Anaheim Stats

The Penguins are eighth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Ducks are ninth in goals allowed (2.7).

The Ducks are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are second in goals allowed (2.5).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +26 on the season (fifth in league).

Anaheim is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +10.

The Ducks have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.8% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 17.5% of opportunities).

The Ducks have scored 28 power-play goals (on 27.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 8 (killing off 90.4% of penalties, first in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been a top contributor on Pittsburgh this season, with 34 points in 28 games.

Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang has scored one goal and added 27 assists through 30 games for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry allows 1.9 goals per game and racks up 26.2 saves per outing.

Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, and has allowed 26 goals (3.3 per game) while recording 207 saves (25.9 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Brock McGinn: Out (COVID-19), Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has collected 22 goals and 14 assists in 37 games for Anaheim, good for 36 points.

Trevor Zegras has racked up 27 points this season, with nine goals and 18 assists.

Sonny Milano has 24 points so far, including nine goals and 15 assists.

John Gibson has 794 saves (29.4 per game) while giving up 72 goals (2.7 per game) with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Anthony Stolarz has a .931 save percentage, has made 309 saves (28.1 per game), and has conceded 23 goals (2.1 per game).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sam Carrick: Out (Health Protocols), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

