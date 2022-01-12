How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (20-9-5) take on the Anaheim Ducks (19-12-7) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (45 points), and the Ducks are fifth in the Western Conference (45 points).
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Honda Center
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
5.5
Pittsburgh and Anaheim Stats
- The Penguins are eighth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Ducks are ninth in goals allowed (2.7).
- The Ducks are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are second in goals allowed (2.5).
- In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +26 on the season (fifth in league).
- Anaheim is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +10.
- The Ducks have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.8% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 17.5% of opportunities).
- The Ducks have scored 28 power-play goals (on 27.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 8 (killing off 90.4% of penalties, first in league).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has been a top contributor on Pittsburgh this season, with 34 points in 28 games.
- Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
- Kris Letang has scored one goal and added 27 assists through 30 games for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry allows 1.9 goals per game and racks up 26.2 saves per outing.
- Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, and has allowed 26 goals (3.3 per game) while recording 207 saves (25.9 per game).
Penguins Injuries: Brock McGinn: Out (COVID-19), Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has collected 22 goals and 14 assists in 37 games for Anaheim, good for 36 points.
- Trevor Zegras has racked up 27 points this season, with nine goals and 18 assists.
- Sonny Milano has 24 points so far, including nine goals and 15 assists.
- John Gibson has 794 saves (29.4 per game) while giving up 72 goals (2.7 per game) with a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).
- Anthony Stolarz has a .931 save percentage, has made 309 saves (28.1 per game), and has conceded 23 goals (2.1 per game).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Vinni Lettieri: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Sam Carrick: Out (Health Protocols), John Gibson: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
