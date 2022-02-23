Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the Anaheim Ducks (24-19-9) hosting the San Jose Sharks (22-22-5) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank ninth in the Western Conference with 57 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 49 points.
How to Watch Anaheim vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Honda Center
- Arena: Honda Center
Betting Information for Anaheim vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ducks
-1.5
5.5
Anaheim and San Jose Stats
- The Ducks are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Sharks are 21st in goals conceded (3.1).
- The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (130 in 49 games), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (154 in 52).
- Anaheim has a -1 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.
- San Jose is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.
- The Ducks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.9% of penalties).
- The Ducks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 24 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has been a big player for Anaheim this season, with 44 points in 47 games.
- Trevor Zegras has 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 25 assists.
- Sonny Milano has 11 goals and 18 assists for Anaheim.
- John Gibson has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger), Ryan Getzlaf: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 23 goals and 27 assists in 44 games for San Jose add up to 50 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl has racked up 40 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 22 goals and 18 assists.
- San Jose's Logan Couture is among the top offensive players on the team with 35 total points (15 goals and 20 assists).
- Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
