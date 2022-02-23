Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the Anaheim Ducks (24-19-9) hosting the San Jose Sharks (22-22-5) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank ninth in the Western Conference with 57 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 49 points.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Honda Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. San Jose

Ducks vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ducks

-1.5

5.5

Anaheim and San Jose Stats

  • The Ducks are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Sharks are 21st in goals conceded (3.1).
  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (130 in 49 games), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (154 in 52).
  • Anaheim has a -1 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.
  • San Jose is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.
  • The Ducks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.9% of penalties).
  • The Ducks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 24 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry has been a big player for Anaheim this season, with 44 points in 47 games.
  • Trevor Zegras has 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 25 assists.
  • Sonny Milano has 11 goals and 18 assists for Anaheim.
  • John Gibson has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger), Ryan Getzlaf: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 23 goals and 27 assists in 44 games for San Jose add up to 50 total points on the season.
  • Tomas Hertl has racked up 40 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 22 goals and 18 assists.
  • San Jose's Logan Couture is among the top offensive players on the team with 35 total points (15 goals and 20 assists).
  • Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV vs Nevada

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart (2) drives the lane between UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and forward Reece Brown (15) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart (2) drives the lane between UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and forward Reece Brown (15) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Ducks

By Evan Massey
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and teammates celebrate after the goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
leon
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch León vs. Deportivo Guastatoya

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Feb 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Aguek Arop (33) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Utah State

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Aguek Arop (33) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy