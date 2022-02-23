Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the Anaheim Ducks (24-19-9) hosting the San Jose Sharks (22-22-5) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank ninth in the Western Conference with 57 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 49 points.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. San Jose

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Ducks -1.5 5.5

Anaheim and San Jose Stats

The Ducks are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Sharks are 21st in goals conceded (3.1).

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (130 in 49 games), and the Ducks give up 3.0 (154 in 52).

Anaheim has a -1 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.

San Jose is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.

The Ducks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.9% of penalties).

The Ducks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 24 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has been a big player for Anaheim this season, with 44 points in 47 games.

Trevor Zegras has 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 25 assists.

Sonny Milano has 11 goals and 18 assists for Anaheim.

John Gibson has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger), Ryan Getzlaf: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 23 goals and 27 assists in 44 games for San Jose add up to 50 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl has racked up 40 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 22 goals and 18 assists.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the top offensive players on the team with 35 total points (15 goals and 20 assists).

Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

