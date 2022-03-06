Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9) host the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 61 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 54 points.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. San Jose

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. San Jose

Ducks vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ducks

-1.5

5.5

Anaheim and San Jose Stats

  • The Ducks score 2.9 goals per game (165 in 57 games), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (166 in 54).
  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (19th).
  • Anaheim is -8 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the NHL.
  • San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -25.
  • On the power play, the Ducks have scored 41 goals (on 25.8% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.2% of penalties, second in league).
  • The Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 28 (killing off 82.7% of penalties, eighth in league).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry is one of Anaheim's top contributors (47 total points), having collected 28 goals and 19 assists.
  • Trevor Zegras has 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 27 assists.
  • Ryan Getzlaf's season total of 31 points has come from three goals and 28 assists.
  • Anthony Stolarz has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 53 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has recorded 24 goals and 29 assists in 50 games.
  • Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 42 total points this season. He has scored 22 goals and added 20 assists in 55 games.
  • Logan Couture's 18 goals and 22 assists add up to 40 points this season.
  • Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates his game winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skate after the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save off a shot on goal by Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) celebrates his goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period at UBS Arena. The Islanders defeated the Blues 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy