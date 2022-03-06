Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (26-22-9) host the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 61 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 54 points.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. San Jose

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Honda Center

Honda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Ducks -1.5 5.5

Anaheim and San Jose Stats

The Ducks score 2.9 goals per game (165 in 57 games), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (166 in 54).

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (19th).

Anaheim is -8 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the NHL.

San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -25.

On the power play, the Ducks have scored 41 goals (on 25.8% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.2% of penalties, second in league).

The Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 28 (killing off 82.7% of penalties, eighth in league).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry is one of Anaheim's top contributors (47 total points), having collected 28 goals and 19 assists.

Trevor Zegras has 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 27 assists.

Ryan Getzlaf's season total of 31 points has come from three goals and 28 assists.

Anthony Stolarz has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 53 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has recorded 24 goals and 29 assists in 50 games.

Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 42 total points this season. He has scored 22 goals and added 20 assists in 55 games.

Logan Couture's 18 goals and 22 assists add up to 40 points this season.

Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Regional restrictions apply.