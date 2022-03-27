Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (28-28-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (26-28-11) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th while the Ducks are 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 5.5

San Jose and Anaheim Stats

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (167 in 64 games), and the Ducks concede 3.2 (206 in 65).

The Ducks put up 2.8 goals per game (180 in 65 games), and the Sharks give up 3.1 (201 in 64).

San Jose has a -34 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.

Anaheim has a -26 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.

The Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 36 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has collected 29 goals and 23 assists in 60 games for Anaheim, good for 52 points.

Trevor Zegras has totaled 47 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 31 assists.

Cam Fowler has posted six goals on the season, adding 27 assists.

John Gibson has a .904 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1303 saves, and has given up 138 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Mahura: Day To Day (Illness), Urho Vaakanainen: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Stolarz: Day To Day (Illness)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (62 total points), having put up 27 goals and 35 assists.

Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's top contributors through 64 games, with 26 goals and 26 assists.

Logan Couture's season total of 47 points has come from 21 goals and 26 assists.

James Reimer has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

