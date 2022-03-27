Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose Sharks (28-28-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (26-28-11) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th while the Ducks are 12th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sharks
-1.5
5.5
San Jose and Anaheim Stats
- The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (167 in 64 games), and the Ducks concede 3.2 (206 in 65).
- The Ducks put up 2.8 goals per game (180 in 65 games), and the Sharks give up 3.1 (201 in 64).
- San Jose has a -34 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.
- Anaheim has a -26 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.
- The Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 36 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 42 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has collected 29 goals and 23 assists in 60 games for Anaheim, good for 52 points.
- Trevor Zegras has totaled 47 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 31 assists.
- Cam Fowler has posted six goals on the season, adding 27 assists.
- John Gibson has a .904 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1303 saves, and has given up 138 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: Out (Lower-body), Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Mahura: Day To Day (Illness), Urho Vaakanainen: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Stolarz: Day To Day (Illness)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (62 total points), having put up 27 goals and 35 assists.
- Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's top contributors through 64 games, with 26 goals and 26 assists.
- Logan Couture's season total of 47 points has come from 21 goals and 26 assists.
- James Reimer has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
