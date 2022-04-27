Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrate the victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (32-35-12) host the Anaheim Ducks (30-36-14) during Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with 76 points and the Ducks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 74 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

San Jose and Anaheim Stats

The Sharks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Ducks are conceding 3.3 (23rd).

On average, the Ducks put up 2.8 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Sharks give up 3.1 (20th).

In terms of goal differential, San Jose is -43 on the season (21st in NHL).

Anaheim has a -40 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.

The Sharks have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties).

The Ducks have scored 47 power-play goals (13th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 31 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry drives the offense for Anaheim with 66 points (0.9 per game), with 37 goals and 29 assists in 73 games (playing 18:10 per game).

Trevor Zegras has scored 59 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 21 goals and 38 assists.

Anaheim's Cam Fowler is among the leaders on the team with 42 total points (nine goals and 33 assists).

John Gibson has played 55 games this season, conceding 173 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1612 saves and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is San Jose's top contributor with 76 points. He has 35 goals and 41 assists this season.

Tomas Hertl has 64 points (0.8 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 34 assists.

Brent Burns has 53 total points for San Jose, with nine goals and 44 assists.

James Reimer has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1295 saves. His .913 save percentage ranks 16th in the league.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Sharks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/21/2022 Blues L 3-1 Home +166 4/23/2022 Blackhawks W 4-1 Home -149 4/24/2022 Golden Knights W 5-4 Away +275 4/26/2022 Ducks - Home -147 4/28/2022 Oilers - Away - 4/29/2022 Kraken - Away -

Ducks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/19/2022 Kings L 2-1 Home +139 4/23/2022 Kings L 4-2 Away +203 4/24/2022 Blues L 6-3 Home +171 4/26/2022 Sharks - Away +126 4/29/2022 Stars - Away -

