Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0) host the Anaheim Ducks (17-9-7) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 3:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights sit in first place and the Ducks are third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Anaheim
Las Vegas and Anaheim Stats
- The Golden Knights put up 3.5 goals per game (117 in 33 games), and the Ducks concede 2.7 (88 in 33).
- On average, the Ducks score 3.1 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (20th).
- Las Vegas is 10th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +16.
- Anaheim has a +14 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 23 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry's 18 goals and 12 assists in 32 games for Anaheim add up to 30 total points on the season.
- Trevor Zegras has collected 25 points this season, with eight goals and 17 assists.
- Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf is among the leading scorers on the team with 21 total points (one goal and 20 assists).
- John Gibson has played 24 games this season, conceding 65 goals (2.7 per game) with 692 saves (28.8 per game) and a .914 save percentage (20th in the league).
- Anthony Stolarz has 273 saves (27.3 per game) and a .932 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.0 per game).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Sam Steel: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson has been a top contributor on Las Vegas this season, with 33 points in 32 games.
- Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
- Jonathan Marchessault's season total of 24 points has come from 16 goals and eight assists.
- In 24 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and has racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game).
- Laurent Brossoit has a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league), and has allowed 27 goals (2.3 per game) while recording 250 saves (20.8 per game).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
