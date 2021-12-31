Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0) host the Anaheim Ducks (17-9-7) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 3:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights sit in first place and the Ducks are third in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Anaheim

    • Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Anaheim

    Golden Knights vs Ducks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Golden Knights

    -1.5

    6

    Las Vegas and Anaheim Stats

    • The Golden Knights put up 3.5 goals per game (117 in 33 games), and the Ducks concede 2.7 (88 in 33).
    • On average, the Ducks score 3.1 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (20th).
    • Las Vegas is 10th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +16.
    • Anaheim has a +14 goal differential on the season, 11th in the NHL.
    • The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).
    • The Golden Knights have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 23 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

    Anaheim Impact Players

    • Troy Terry's 18 goals and 12 assists in 32 games for Anaheim add up to 30 total points on the season.
    • Trevor Zegras has collected 25 points this season, with eight goals and 17 assists.
    • Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf is among the leading scorers on the team with 21 total points (one goal and 20 assists).
    • John Gibson has played 24 games this season, conceding 65 goals (2.7 per game) with 692 saves (28.8 per game) and a .914 save percentage (20th in the league).
    • Anthony Stolarz has 273 saves (27.3 per game) and a .932 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.0 per game).

    Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Sam Steel: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • Chandler Stephenson has been a top contributor on Las Vegas this season, with 33 points in 32 games.
    • Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
    • Jonathan Marchessault's season total of 24 points has come from 16 goals and eight assists.
    • In 24 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and has racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game).
    • Laurent Brossoit has a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league), and has allowed 27 goals (2.3 per game) while recording 250 saves (20.8 per game).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
