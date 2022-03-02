Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL slate will see the Anaheim Ducks (26-21-9) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks rank 10th in the Western Conference (61 points), and the Golden Knights are seventh in the Western Conference (64 points).

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Las Vegas

Anaheim and Las Vegas Stats

On average, the Ducks put up 2.9 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Golden Knights give up 2.9 (16th).

On average, the Golden Knights post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Ducks give up three (18th).

Anaheim is 19th in the NHL in goal differential, at -7 (-0.1 per game).

Las Vegas has a +15 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have conceded 29 power-play goals (15th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 39 power-play goals (sixth in power-play percentage).

The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

Anaheim Impact Players

One of Anaheim's top contributing offensive players this season is Troy Terry, who has 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 17:21 per game.

Trevor Zegras is another of Anaheim's most productive contributors through 50 games, with 14 goals and 27 assists.

Ryan Getzlaf's 31 points this season have come via three goals and 28 assists.

Anthony Stolarz has a 2.8 goals against average, and 489 saves. His .917 save percentage ranks 13th in the league.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson is one of the top offensive options for Las Vegas with 41 points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 27 assists in 51 games (playing 19:24 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault has amassed 38 points this season, with 21 goals and 17 assists.

Reilly Smith's 16 goals and 20 assists add up to 36 points this season.

Laurent Brossoit has 448 saves while giving up 48 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed)

