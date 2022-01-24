How to Watch Ducks vs. Bruins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ducks look to knock off an Atlantic Division powerhouse when they travel to Boston to face the Bruins.

The Bruins are looking to keep pace in the highly competitive Atlantic Division when they host the Ducks out of the Western Conference.

For Boston, it's not easy to be in the same division as the best team in hockey in the Panthers and the defending back-to-back champions in the Bay Lightning.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

However, the Bruins are making the most of it and are playing some of their best hockey of the season of late. They've won 10 of their last 12 games to start the new year. They won their most recent game against Winnipeg, scoring the go-ahead power-play goal early in the third period and never looking back. 

They look to keep rolling against Anaheim, which has lost four of its last five. The Ducks were able to break out of that slump in dramatic fashion, however, beating the Lightning at home in a surprising 5–1 rout.

Despite the Ducks' recent slump, they are just three points out of first in the Pacific Division. 

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
