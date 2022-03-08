How to Watch Ducks at Blackhawks

The Ducks go for their second straight win on Tuesday night when they travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks.

The Ducks start a five-game road trip on Tuesday when they visit Chicago. They are coming off a six-game homestand in which they went just 3-3, but they did win their last game 3-2 in overtime against the Sharks.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Anaheim is now 27-22-9 on the year and in fifth place in the Pacific Division, a point back of the Oilers.

The Ducks are right on the edge of the playoffs and are needing to get a win on Tuesday night when they play a Blackhawks team that has lost two straight.

The Blackhawks had a big win last Thursday against the Oilers, but dropped their next two games against the Flyers and Lightning on Saturday and Sunday.

Chicago has really struggled defensively, as it has given up 10 goals in the two losses and now finds itself 20-29-8 and in seventh place in the Central Division.

It has been a tough year for the Blackhawks and they don't have a lot to play for, but they can play spoiler and dealing the Ducks a loss on Tuesday night would be damaging to Anaheim.

