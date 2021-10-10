How to Watch Ducks at Kings

The Ducks face the Kings on Saturday as the NHL preseason comes to a close.

In the final game of the preseason, the Ducks head to Los Angeles to take on the Kings. Both teams will look to build chemistry ahead of their regular-season openers.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings:

Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Last season, the Ducks finished last in the West Division with just 43 points and as the second-worst team in the NHL. They had a quiet offseason as they continues their rebuild, but they did draft Mason MacTavish with the No. 3 overall pick.

Los Angeles earned 49 points last season, which put the Kings at sixth place in the West Division. The Kings had an exciting offseason, trading draft picks for talent and spending money in free agency.

Neither team made the playoffs last season, but while the Ducks are still working through a rebuild, the Kings look to contend for a postseason spot.

Following Saturday's matchup between the Ducks and Kings, the NHL regular season will begin Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.