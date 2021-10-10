How to Watch Ducks at Kings

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Ducks face the Kings on Saturday as the NHL preseason comes to a close.
    Author:

    In the final game of the preseason, the Ducks head to Los Angeles to take on the Kings. Both teams will look to build chemistry ahead of their regular-season openers.

    How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings:

    Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last season, the Ducks finished last in the West Division with just 43 points and as the second-worst team in the NHL. They had a quiet offseason as they continues their rebuild, but they did draft Mason MacTavish with the No. 3 overall pick.

    Los Angeles earned 49 points last season, which put the Kings at sixth place in the West Division. The Kings had an exciting offseason, trading draft picks for talent and spending money in free agency.

    Neither team made the playoffs last season, but while the Ducks are still working through a rebuild, the Kings look to contend for a postseason spot.

    Following Saturday's matchup between the Ducks and Kings, the NHL regular season will begin Tuesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    New Mexico State
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Nevada

    just now
    USATSI_16882337
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats

    just now
    USATSI_16052922
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Kings

    just now
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Portland

    30 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in Men's College Soccer

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 30
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy