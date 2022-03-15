The Rangers return home from a 2-2 road trip looking to send the Ducks back to their nest with five straight losses.

The Ducks (27-25-10) have slid four points behind Vegas in the Western Conference wild-card race during a disastrous 0-3-1 East Coast road trip. They hope to gain some momentum against the Rangers (37-17-5), who return home after going 2-2 during a four-game tour of the Central Division.

How to Watch: Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers today

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Anaheim lost to the Islanders 4-3 on Sunday and the only point it has salvaged on its five-game Eastern swing as in a 2-1 shootout loss in New Jersey on Saturday night. The Ducks also shook up the roster Monday, trading defenseman Josh Manson to Colorado for the rights to Boston College defenseman Josh Helleson and a second-round pick in 2023.

Manson, a defensive blueliner, had four goals and nine points in 45 games this season, averaging 19:45 of ice time a night. But he's also an unrestricted free agent this summer and the 30-year-old was deemed expendable.

New York snapped a two-game skid with a 7-4 win at Dallas on Saturday, exploding for four goals in the final 10:15 of the first period after falling into a 2-0 hole. Seven different Rangers lit the lamp in the victory, including their top goal-scorer, Mika Zibanejad, who tallied goal No. 23 of the season.

Troy Terry has 29 goals for Anaheim, including the Ducks' lone tally in the loss to the Devils on Saturday. With 64 points, Anaheim also has Dallas, Vancouver and Winnipeg to contend with in a razor-thin race for the final wild-card spot in the West.



The Rangers won the teams' first meeting in Anaheim on Jan. 8, 4-1, behind two goals from defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

