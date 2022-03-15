Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers return home from a 2-2 road trip looking to send the Ducks back to their nest with five straight losses.

The Ducks (27-25-10) have slid four points behind Vegas in the Western Conference wild-card race during a disastrous 0-3-1 East Coast road trip. They hope to gain some momentum against the Rangers (37-17-5), who return home after going 2-2 during a four-game tour of the Central Division.

How to Watch: Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers today

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Anaheim lost to the Islanders 4-3 on Sunday and the only point it has salvaged on its five-game Eastern swing as in a 2-1 shootout loss in New Jersey on Saturday night. The Ducks also shook up the roster Monday, trading defenseman Josh Manson to Colorado for the rights to Boston College defenseman Josh Helleson and a second-round pick in 2023.

Manson, a defensive blueliner, had four goals and nine points in 45 games this season, averaging 19:45 of ice time a night. But he's also an unrestricted free agent this summer and the 30-year-old was deemed expendable.

New York snapped a two-game skid with a 7-4 win at Dallas on Saturday, exploding for four goals in the final 10:15 of the first period after falling into a 2-0 hole. Seven different Rangers lit the lamp in the victory, including their top goal-scorer, Mika Zibanejad, who tallied goal No. 23 of the season.

Troy Terry has 29 goals for Anaheim, including the Ducks' lone tally in the loss to the Devils on Saturday. With 64 points, Anaheim also has Dallas, Vancouver and Winnipeg to contend with in a razor-thin race for the final wild-card spot in the West.

The Rangers won the teams' first meeting in Anaheim on Jan. 8, 4-1, behind two goals from defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates in front of Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a save on Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) in the shootout at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) celebrate the empty net goal by Strome against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and forward T.J. Oshie (77) and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) and forward Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate Kuznetzov s second goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looses the basketball to Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during overtime at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy