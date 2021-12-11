The Penguins go for their fourth straight win on Saturday night when they host the Ducks.

The Ducks go to Pittsburgh for the fourth game of a five-game road trip. After losing their first game on the trip they have won the last two against the Sabres and Blue Jackets.

How to Watch Ducks at Penguins Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The wins have improved their record to 15-8-5 and has them just one point behind the Flames for first place in the Pacific Division.

The Ducks have been a nice surprise this year as they have missed the playoffs the last three years.

On Saturday night, they look to stay hot and knock off a Penguins team that has won three straight games.

The Penguins return home to host the Ducks after a five-game road trip during which they went 3–2. Pittsburgh lost its first two on the trip but reeled off three straight wins against the Canucks, Kraken and Capitals.

The Penguins have now won eight of their last 11 games as they are playing their best hockey of the year.

After a slow start, the Penguins have climbed up to fourth in the Metropolitan Division which has them in the first wild card spot.

