How to Watch Ducks at Kraken

    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Ducks are on a hot streak as they head to Seattle to face the Kraken in this Thursday night NHL matchup.
    Author:

    The Ducks take on the newest team in the NHL as they travel to Seattle to play the Kraken.

    Anaheim has been on fire lately and looks like it has a real shot of getting back to the playoffs. While the Ducks went 2-7 to start the season, they've been tremendous since Halloween, winning their last five games. 

    How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

    You can live stream Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They may have a good chance of extending that streak against the Kraken who are 1-4 in their last five games and on a winless road trip. Seattle hasn't gotten off to the fast start the Golden Knights did in their first expansion season, but the team has a chance to find a spark when it plays at home. 

    While the Kraken's goalies have been struggling with last year's Vezina finalist Philipp Grubauer in net, they have a strong defense and Jordan Eberle, who they selected from the Islanders, is coming into his own with the club. He's scored in seven of the last eight games.

    Grubauer is still one of the best in the league, so he'll come around as this team has a great opportunity to gel as the season goes along. With all of the recent developments, this is anybody's game. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17128618
    NHL

