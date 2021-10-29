How to Watch Ducks at Golden Knights

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Golden Knights look for three straight wins as the Ducks try to get back on track in their Friday night matchup.
    Author:

    After a season-opening victory against the Kraken, the Golden Knights lost four in a row. 

    It's not the start anyone imagined for a team that is expected to contend for a Cup this year. Vegas has been on the mend lately, though, as it got a very impressive 3-1 win against the Avalanche in Denver. The Golden Knights then most recently beat the Stars in a 3-2 OT thriller.

    How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

    Live stream the Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

    The jury is still out whether trading reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-André Fleury to Chicago was the best idea. Vegas did it to save money and go with the younger Robin Lehner, who also had more time remaining on his contract than Fleury did. Lehner's save percentage is only slightly down this year from his all-time .918 mark. 

    It was actually backup Laurent Brossoit who made his first start of the season in an outstanding performance to get the win against the Stars. While the wins really haven't been there yet, more consistency as the full-time starter will even things out for Vegas and Lehner. 

    Vegas will have a good chance to extend its win streak as it faces off against Anaheim tonight. The Ducks have been rebuilding the last three years, but the start of this season looked so promising. They won two of three and only lost to Minnesota 2-1. Since that start, though, the Ducks have lost five in a row, including two heartbreakers in overtime. 

    Can they get back on track and slow down Vegas' momentum?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

