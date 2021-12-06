How to Watch Ducks at Capitals

In NHL action Monday night, the Ducks are set to face off against the Capitals in Washington.

The NHL season continues Monday with quite a few good games on the schedule, including the Ducks traveling to Washington to face off against the Capitals.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of this matchup, the Ducks have compiled a 13-8-4 record. They are looking to prove that they are a contender this season. Over their last five games, they have won three and are looking to pick up another big win tonight.

On the other side of the rink, the Capitals have gone 15-4-6 this season. Washington has also looked like a contender this season. They have won four out of their last six games but need to keep putting wins together to move up in the standings.

Both of these teams aim to compete for the Stanley Cup this season, and this is the type of game that they need to win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top in this matchup.

