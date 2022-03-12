Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The playoff-bound Bruins welcome in the Coyotes whose season is all but over on Saturday night.

The Coyotes have had a better second half of their season than they did the first half. They have climbed their way out of last place and are now in second-to-last place in the Western Conference with an 18-35-4 record.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have won four-straight games heading into this matchup after beating the Avalanche, Senators, Red Wings and Maple Leafs — all quality wins. The last two were on the road, similar to this matchup.

The Bruins are the No. 7 ranked team in the Eastern Conference with a 35-18-5 record. They have 75 points thus far this season which is three in front of the Capitals and two points behind the Penguins. 

Boston ranks No. 16 in goals scored this season with 175 goals, No. 8 in assists with 156 assists, No. 5 in power-play percentage, converting on 25.2% of power plays, and No. 11 in penalty kill percentage, stopping 81.0% of power plays.

These two teams have seen each other one other time this season. Boston leads the season series 1-0 after a 2-1 win in Arizona thanks to a second-period goal from Charlie McAvoy.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17869004
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Bruins

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Mar 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Senators

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Mar 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Canadiens

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) controls the puck defends by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Honda Center. The Golden Knights won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Devils

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 10

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_16555611
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Capital City Go-Go

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Boston College at Miami in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1008254753h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Almirante Brown vs. CA Estudiantes BA

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy