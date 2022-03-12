How to Watch Coyotes at Bruins

The playoff-bound Bruins welcome in the Coyotes whose season is all but over on Saturday night.

The Coyotes have had a better second half of their season than they did the first half. They have climbed their way out of last place and are now in second-to-last place in the Western Conference with an 18-35-4 record.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

They have won four-straight games heading into this matchup after beating the Avalanche, Senators, Red Wings and Maple Leafs — all quality wins. The last two were on the road, similar to this matchup.

The Bruins are the No. 7 ranked team in the Eastern Conference with a 35-18-5 record. They have 75 points thus far this season which is three in front of the Capitals and two points behind the Penguins.

Boston ranks No. 16 in goals scored this season with 175 goals, No. 8 in assists with 156 assists, No. 5 in power-play percentage, converting on 25.2% of power plays, and No. 11 in penalty kill percentage, stopping 81.0% of power plays.

These two teams have seen each other one other time this season. Boston leads the season series 1-0 after a 2-1 win in Arizona thanks to a second-period goal from Charlie McAvoy.

