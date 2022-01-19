How to Watch Coyotes at Devils

The Coyotes go for their second straight win Wednesday night when they take on the Devils in New Jersey.

The Coyotes hit the road for the first of a four-game road trip Wednesday when they visit the Devils. Arizona is coming off a 5-2 win over Montreal on Monday night, which was its third win over its last six.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

It is one of the best stretches of hockey that the Coyotes have played this season. It has been a struggle this year, as they are just 9-24-4, but they have been playing much better lately.

Wednesday night, they will look to win their second straight game for just the second time all year when they play a Devils team that has lost two straight.

New Jersey has had three of its last four games postponed, but the team lost the one game it played against the Islanders 3-2 on Thursday.

The back-to-back losses snapped a stretch where the Devils had won three of four. It was one of their best stretches this year, but the two straight losses have them looking to avoid another long slump.

Wednesday, they start a four-game homestand where they hope they can get back on track.

