Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Coyotes go for their second straight win Wednesday night when they take on the Devils in New Jersey.

The Coyotes hit the road for the first of a four-game road trip Wednesday when they visit the Devils. Arizona is coming off a 5-2 win over Montreal on Monday night, which was its third win over its last six.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Arizona Coyotes at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is one of the best stretches of hockey that the Coyotes have played this season. It has been a struggle this year, as they are just 9-24-4, but they have been playing much better lately.

Wednesday night, they will look to win their second straight game for just the second time all year when they play a Devils team that has lost two straight.

New Jersey has had three of its last four games postponed, but the team lost the one game it played against the Islanders 3-2 on Thursday.

The back-to-back losses snapped a stretch where the Devils had won three of four. It was one of their best stretches this year, but the two straight losses have them looking to avoid another long slump.

Wednesday, they start a four-game homestand where they hope they can get back on track.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Arizona Coyotes at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17522196
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Devils

1 minute ago
USATSI_17457499
NBA

How to Watch Magic at 76ers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17495613
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Wizards

1 minute ago
g league ignite
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks:

1 minute ago
virginia tech
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State

1 minute ago
USATSI_17515795
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

1 minute ago
USATSI_17510900
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Louisville

1 minute ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama

1 minute ago
USATSI_17509852
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Creighton

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy