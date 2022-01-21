How to Watch Coyotes at Islanders

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Coyotes head to New York Friday night for the second of a four-game road trip. Arizona beat the Devils on Wednesday night 4-1 for its second straight win and started the road trip off with a bang.
How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at New York Islanders Today:
Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: MSG+
It is only the second time this year that the Coyotes have won two straight and they have yet to win three straight.
It has been a tough season for them but they have played much better lately and Friday they will look to get that third straight win against an Islanders team that is coming off a two-game sweep of the Flyers.
The Islanders won 4-1 at home on Monday and then won in Philadelphia 4-3 in overtime. The two straight wins are part of a stretch of five wins in six games as New York is playing its best hockey of the year.
The wins have also got them back to .500 at 13-13-6 as they continue to try and dig themselves out of last place in the Metropolitan Division.
