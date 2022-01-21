How to Watch Coyotes at Islanders

The Coyotes go for their third straight win on Friday night when they travel to New York to take on the Islanders

The Coyotes head to New York Friday night for the second of a four-game road trip. Arizona beat the Devils on Wednesday night 4-1 for its second straight win and started the road trip off with a bang.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Arizona Coyotes at New York Islanders game on fuboTV:

It is only the second time this year that the Coyotes have won two straight and they have yet to win three straight.

It has been a tough season for them but they have played much better lately and Friday they will look to get that third straight win against an Islanders team that is coming off a two-game sweep of the Flyers.

The Islanders won 4-1 at home on Monday and then won in Philadelphia 4-3 in overtime. The two straight wins are part of a stretch of five wins in six games as New York is playing its best hockey of the year.

The wins have also got them back to .500 at 13-13-6 as they continue to try and dig themselves out of last place in the Metropolitan Division.

