How to Watch Coyotes at Rangers

The Coyotes and Clayton Keller travel to facem one of the best teams in the NHL, the Rangers, on the back end of two doubleheaders by both teams.

The NHL is ramping up as we head into the home stretch towards the All-Star Game.

The Coyotes are 10-24-4 midway through the season. They have managed to maneuver their way out of the last play team in the NHL despite still being the worst in the West. They are four points away from overtaking the Kraken.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at New York Rangers Today:



Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

They've beaten Montreal and New Jersey heading into a New York double-header as they played the Islanders last night.

Arizona is led in scoring by Clayton Keller who has 14 goals and 16 assists with 30 points this season.

Arizona matches up with the Rangers in this game. They are 26-10-4 and in sole possession of third place in the East behind just the Lightning and Panthers.

Like Arizona, New York is also on the back-end of a doubleheader as they played the No. 5 team in the East, the Hurricanes, last night. New York ranks No. 4 in goals scored against it only allowing 98 through over 40 games.

They also rank No. 3 in penalty kill percentage only allowing opposing teams to score on 14.8% of power plays.

