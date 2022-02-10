Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Coyotes and Kraken look to start the second half of the season on a good foot when they face off on Wednesday night.

After a week off from the All-Star break, the Coyotes and Kraken both get back on the ice. The Coyotes started the month off in quite a remarkable way, beating the Avalanche 3-2 in a shootout. Considering how the Coyotes' season has gone, beating one of the best teams in hockey was a thrilling start to February. 

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Avs only lost once in January and that was in overtime. Unfortunately for Arizona, they weren't able to keep up that momentum the next night in their game against Calgary losing 4-2. Look for them to come out hungry on the road tonight. 

Both the Coyotes and Kraken are at the bottom of their division but on paper, that means that this should be a very close fight. Seattle isn't having the dream season the Golden Knights had in their first year with a run all the way up to the Stanley Cup Finals. 

Seattle is coming off a big shutout win against the New York Islanders, though. Speaking of which, Seattle just claimed Austin Czarnik off waivers from the Islanders. The Kraken will have more depth with the forward on the roster as they look to finish the season on a high note. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17607940
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Kraken

just now
USATSI_17437841
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Trail Blazers

just now
USATSI_17644596
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Kings

just now
Volleyball
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara vs. USC

just now
USATSI_17644869
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Flames

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17607841
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Florida State

1 hour ago
minnesota
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska

1 hour ago
georgetown
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul

1 hour ago
USATSI_17623175
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy