How to Watch Coyotes at Kraken

The Coyotes and Kraken look to start the second half of the season on a good foot when they face off on Wednesday night.

After a week off from the All-Star break, the Coyotes and Kraken both get back on the ice. The Coyotes started the month off in quite a remarkable way, beating the Avalanche 3-2 in a shootout. Considering how the Coyotes' season has gone, beating one of the best teams in hockey was a thrilling start to February.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

The Avs only lost once in January and that was in overtime. Unfortunately for Arizona, they weren't able to keep up that momentum the next night in their game against Calgary losing 4-2. Look for them to come out hungry on the road tonight.

Both the Coyotes and Kraken are at the bottom of their division but on paper, that means that this should be a very close fight. Seattle isn't having the dream season the Golden Knights had in their first year with a run all the way up to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Seattle is coming off a big shutout win against the New York Islanders, though. Speaking of which, Seattle just claimed Austin Czarnik off waivers from the Islanders. The Kraken will have more depth with the forward on the roster as they look to finish the season on a high note.

