How to Watch Coyotes at Golden Knights

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Coyotes will hit the road to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights on Saturday night in NHL action.

Who would have thought that the 2021-22 NHL regular season would have flown by this fast? At this point in the season, teams are making their final pushes to get into the playoffs. With that in mind, there will be a ton of great matchups to watch today.

One intriguing game for fans to keep a close eye on will feature the Coyotes traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

How to Watch the Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Coyotes hold a 22-44-5 record and are already out of playoff contention. That doesn't mean that Arizona is going to lay down and roll over for the rest of the year. The Coyotes are coming off of a tough 5-1 loss to the Canucks and would like to come back with a win.

On the other side of this matchup, the Golden Knights are 39-29-4 so far this season. Vegas looks like a legitimate playoff team, although it still has some work to do. Last time out, the Golden Knights ended up losing to the Canucks by a final score of 5-1 as well.

Both of these teams are looking to rebound after losses to the Canucks by the same final score. This should be a fun game to watch, although the Golden Knights should pull out the win. That being said, make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

