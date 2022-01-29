How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston Bruins (24-13-3) visit the Arizona Coyotes (10-27-4) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes rank 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Boston

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Gila River Arena

Betting Information for Boston vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 6

Boston and Arizona Stats

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand is one of Boston's leading contributors (45 total points), having put up 21 goals and 24 assists.

David Pastrnak has 38 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 18 assists.

Patrice Bergeron's 33 points this season have come via 12 goals and 21 assists.

Linus Ullmark has allowed 54 goals (2.61 goals against average) and racked up 572 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Upper Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has scored 16 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 33 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 13.7%.

Phil Kessel is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 27 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 22 assists in 41 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has scored seven goals on the season, adding 19 assists.

Scott Wedgewood has 493 saves while allowing 59 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (46th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Dysin Mayo: Out (COVID-19), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

