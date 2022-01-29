Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37), defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37), defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (24-13-3) visit the Arizona Coyotes (10-27-4) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes rank 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Boston

Betting Information for Boston vs. Arizona

Bruins vs Coyotes Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

6

Boston and Arizona Stats

Boston Impact Players

  • Brad Marchand is one of Boston's leading contributors (45 total points), having put up 21 goals and 24 assists.
  • David Pastrnak has 38 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 18 assists.
  • Patrice Bergeron's 33 points this season have come via 12 goals and 21 assists.
  • Linus Ullmark has allowed 54 goals (2.61 goals against average) and racked up 572 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Upper Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller has scored 16 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 33 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 13.7%.
  • Phil Kessel is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 27 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 22 assists in 41 games.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere has scored seven goals on the season, adding 19 assists.
  • Scott Wedgewood has 493 saves while allowing 59 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (46th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Dysin Mayo: Out (COVID-19), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Boston Bruins at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17345570
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
MMA Mat
XFC 46

How to Watch XFC 46

1 minute ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

1 minute ago
imago0041316558h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

6 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy