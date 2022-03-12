Mar 8, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (35-18-5) host the Arizona Coyotes (18-35-4) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on March 12, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Boston vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 6

Boston and Arizona Stats

The Bruins are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Coyotes are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Coyotes are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Bruins are eighth defensively (2.8 against).

Boston has a +11 goal differential on the season, 13th in the NHL.

Arizona is -58 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.

The Bruins have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.6% of penalties).

The Coyotes have scored 18 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 35 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 24 goals and 31 assists in 57 games for Arizona add up to 55 total points on the season.

Nick Schmaltz is a leading scorer for Arizona with 38 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 22 assists in 38 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has scored 10 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.

Scott Wedgewood has a .906 save percentage (29th in the league), with 781 total saves, giving up 81 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 60 points. He has 33 goals and 27 assists this season.

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) to the team.

Patrice Bergeron's season total of 43 points has come from 16 goals and 27 assists.

Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .907 save percentage (26th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.