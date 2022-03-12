How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (35-18-5) host the Arizona Coyotes (18-35-4) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on March 12, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Boston vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Boston vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Arizona Stats
- The Bruins are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Coyotes are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).
- The Coyotes are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Bruins are eighth defensively (2.8 against).
- Boston has a +11 goal differential on the season, 13th in the NHL.
- Arizona is -58 overall in terms of goals this season, 30th in the league.
- The Bruins have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.6% of penalties).
- The Coyotes have scored 18 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 35 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller's 24 goals and 31 assists in 57 games for Arizona add up to 55 total points on the season.
- Nick Schmaltz is a leading scorer for Arizona with 38 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 22 assists in 38 games.
- Shayne Gostisbehere has scored 10 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
- Scott Wedgewood has a .906 save percentage (29th in the league), with 781 total saves, giving up 81 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 60 points. He has 33 goals and 27 assists this season.
- Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) to the team.
- Patrice Bergeron's season total of 43 points has come from 16 goals and 27 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .907 save percentage (26th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
