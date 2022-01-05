Skip to main content
    How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Thursday includes the Arizona Coyotes (6-21-3) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4) at Gila River Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Coyotes rank 16th in the Western Conference with 15 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 26 points.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago

    • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Gila River Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Arizona vs. Chicago

    Coyotes vs Blackhawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Arizona and Chicago Stats

    • On average, the Coyotes put up 2.1 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).
    • The Blackhawks put up 2.2 goals per game (71 in 32 games), and the Coyotes concede 3.8 (114 in 30).
    • Arizona is -51 overall in goal differential this season, 32nd in the league.
    • Chicago has a -37 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.
    • On the power play, the Coyotes have scored 11 goals (on 14.7% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 24 (killing off 75.0% of penalties, 27th in league).
    • The Coyotes have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 71.0% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 17.5% of opportunities).

    Arizona Impact Players

    • Clayton Keller is Arizona's top contributor with 23 points. He has 10 goals and 13 assists this season.
    • Phil Kessel has 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring five goals and adding 16 assists.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere's season total of 20 points has come from five goals and 15 assists.
    • Scott Wedgewood has conceded 54 goals (3.2 per game) and recorded 456 saves (26.8 per game) with an .894 save percentage (43rd in the league).
    • Karel Vejmelka has recorded a .902 save percentage (36th in the league), giving up 45 goals (2.6 per game) with 416 saves (24.5 per game).

    Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Day To Day (Upper Body), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Ryan Dzingel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Out (COVID-19)

    Chicago Impact Players

    • Patrick Kane's seven goals and 19 assists in 29 games for Chicago add up to 26 total points on the season.
    • Alex DeBrincat has amassed 24 points this season, with 18 goals and six assists.
    • Seth Jones' three goals and 20 assists add up to 23 points this season.
    • Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (27.4 per game) while allowing 55 goals (2.6 per game) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).
    • Kevin Lankinen has 282 saves (25.6 per game) and an .884 save percentage, conceding 37 goals (3.4 per game).

    Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

