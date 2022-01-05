How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday includes the Arizona Coyotes (6-21-3) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-4) at Gila River Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Coyotes rank 16th in the Western Conference with 15 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 26 points.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Gila River Arena
- Arena: Gila River Arena
Betting Information for Arizona vs. Chicago
Arizona and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Coyotes put up 2.1 goals in a game (31st in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).
- The Blackhawks put up 2.2 goals per game (71 in 32 games), and the Coyotes concede 3.8 (114 in 30).
- Arizona is -51 overall in goal differential this season, 32nd in the league.
- Chicago has a -37 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Coyotes have scored 11 goals (on 14.7% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 24 (killing off 75.0% of penalties, 27th in league).
- The Coyotes have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 71.0% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 17.5% of opportunities).
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller is Arizona's top contributor with 23 points. He has 10 goals and 13 assists this season.
- Phil Kessel has 21 points (0.7 per game), scoring five goals and adding 16 assists.
- Shayne Gostisbehere's season total of 20 points has come from five goals and 15 assists.
- Scott Wedgewood has conceded 54 goals (3.2 per game) and recorded 456 saves (26.8 per game) with an .894 save percentage (43rd in the league).
- Karel Vejmelka has recorded a .902 save percentage (36th in the league), giving up 45 goals (2.6 per game) with 416 saves (24.5 per game).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Day To Day (Upper Body), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Ryan Dzingel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Out (COVID-19)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's seven goals and 19 assists in 29 games for Chicago add up to 26 total points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat has amassed 24 points this season, with 18 goals and six assists.
- Seth Jones' three goals and 20 assists add up to 23 points this season.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 575 saves (27.4 per game) while allowing 55 goals (2.6 per game) with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has 282 saves (25.6 per game) and an .884 save percentage, conceding 37 goals (3.4 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)