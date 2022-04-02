Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) , defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) , defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) celebrate their 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (24-34-10) host the Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on April 3, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (47 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Chicago and Arizona Stats

The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Coyotes are conceding 3.6 (28th).

The Coyotes score 2.6 goals per game (172 in 67 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (237 in 68).

Chicago is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -57 (-0.8 per game).

Arizona's goal differential is -66 on the season (30th in the NHL).

The Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.0% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.7% of penalties).

The Blackhawks have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Coyotes have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has recorded 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona, good for 63 points.

Nick Schmaltz is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 47 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 27 assists in 49 games.

Phil Kessel has posted seven goals on the season, adding 35 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has played 42 games this season, conceding 128 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 1229 saves and a .906 save percentage (31st in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has been a top contributor on Chicago this season, with 78 points in 65 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 64 points (0.9 per game), scoring 38 goals and adding 26 assists.

Seth Jones has five goals and 40 assists for Chicago.

In 21 games, Kevin Lankinen has conceded 70 goals (3.64 goals against average) and has racked up 542 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

