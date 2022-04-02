Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) , defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) , defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) celebrate their 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) , defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) , defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) celebrate their 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks (24-34-10) host the Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on April 3, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (47 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Arizona

Betting Information for Chicago vs. Arizona

Blackhawks vs Coyotes Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Blackhawks

-

Chicago and Arizona Stats

  • The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Coyotes are conceding 3.6 (28th).
  • The Coyotes score 2.6 goals per game (172 in 67 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (237 in 68).
  • Chicago is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -57 (-0.8 per game).
  • Arizona's goal differential is -66 on the season (30th in the NHL).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.0% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.7% of penalties).
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Coyotes have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller has recorded 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona, good for 63 points.
  • Nick Schmaltz is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 47 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 27 assists in 49 games.
  • Phil Kessel has posted seven goals on the season, adding 35 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 42 games this season, conceding 128 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 1229 saves and a .906 save percentage (31st in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has been a top contributor on Chicago this season, with 78 points in 65 games.
  • Alex DeBrincat has 64 points (0.9 per game), scoring 38 goals and adding 26 assists.
  • Seth Jones has five goals and 40 assists for Chicago.
  • In 21 games, Kevin Lankinen has conceded 70 goals (3.64 goals against average) and has racked up 542 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) , defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) , defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) celebrate their 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller (9) and Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Travis Dermott (24) celebrate Pettersson s goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal ahead of San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and center Tomas Hertl (48) as defenseman Cale Makar (8) reacts in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy