Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Blackhawks (24-34-10) host the Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on April 3, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference (47 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Chicago vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Blackhawks
-
Chicago and Arizona Stats
- The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Coyotes are conceding 3.6 (28th).
- The Coyotes score 2.6 goals per game (172 in 67 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (237 in 68).
- Chicago is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -57 (-0.8 per game).
- Arizona's goal differential is -66 on the season (30th in the NHL).
- The Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.0% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.7% of penalties).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Coyotes have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller has recorded 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona, good for 63 points.
- Nick Schmaltz is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 47 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 27 assists in 49 games.
- Phil Kessel has posted seven goals on the season, adding 35 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka has played 42 games this season, conceding 128 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 1229 saves and a .906 save percentage (31st in the league).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has been a top contributor on Chicago this season, with 78 points in 65 games.
- Alex DeBrincat has 64 points (0.9 per game), scoring 38 goals and adding 26 assists.
- Seth Jones has five goals and 40 assists for Chicago.
- In 21 games, Kevin Lankinen has conceded 70 goals (3.64 goals against average) and has racked up 542 saves.
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
3
2022
Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)