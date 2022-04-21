Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates past Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Wednesday features a meeting in Glendale, Arizona between the Chicago Blackhawks (25-40-11) and Arizona Coyotes (22-49-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th and the Coyotes 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Gila River Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Chicago vs. Arizona

DateHomeAwayResult

4/3/2022

Blackhawks

Coyotes

3-2 (F/OT) ARI

1/6/2022

Coyotes

Blackhawks

6-4 ARI

11/12/2021

Blackhawks

Coyotes

2-1 CHI

Chicago and Arizona Stats

  • The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (199 in 76 games), and the Coyotes give up 3.8 (288 in 76).
  • The Coyotes score 2.4 goals per game (185 in 76 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.6 (271 in 76).
  • Chicago is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -72 (-0.9 per game).
  • Arizona's goal differential is -103 on the season (32nd in the NHL).
  • The Coyotes have conceded 61 power-play goals (32nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 13.8% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has been vital to Chicago this season, with 87 points in 72 games.
  • Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's top contributors through 76 games, with 39 goals and 34 assists.
  • Seth Jones has 49 total points for Chicago, with five goals and 44 assists.
  • In 27 games, Kevin Lankinen has conceded 95 goals (3.66 goals against average) and has recorded 749 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller's 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona add up to 63 total points on the season.
  • Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with 23 goals and 29 assists.
  • Phil Kessel has 46 points so far, including seven goals and 39 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 48 games this season, conceding 158 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 1399 saves and an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

