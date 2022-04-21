How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Wednesday features a meeting in Glendale, Arizona between the Chicago Blackhawks (25-40-11) and Arizona Coyotes (22-49-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th and the Coyotes 16th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Gila River Arena
Head-to-head results for Chicago vs. Arizona
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/3/2022
Blackhawks
Coyotes
3-2 (F/OT) ARI
1/6/2022
Coyotes
Blackhawks
6-4 ARI
11/12/2021
Blackhawks
Coyotes
2-1 CHI
Chicago and Arizona Stats
- The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (199 in 76 games), and the Coyotes give up 3.8 (288 in 76).
- The Coyotes score 2.4 goals per game (185 in 76 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.6 (271 in 76).
- Chicago is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -72 (-0.9 per game).
- Arizona's goal differential is -103 on the season (32nd in the NHL).
- The Coyotes have conceded 61 power-play goals (32nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 13.8% of opportunities).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane has been vital to Chicago this season, with 87 points in 72 games.
- Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's top contributors through 76 games, with 39 goals and 34 assists.
- Seth Jones has 49 total points for Chicago, with five goals and 44 assists.
- In 27 games, Kevin Lankinen has conceded 95 goals (3.66 goals against average) and has recorded 749 saves.
Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller's 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona add up to 63 total points on the season.
- Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with 23 goals and 29 assists.
- Phil Kessel has 46 points so far, including seven goals and 39 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka has played 48 games this season, conceding 158 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 1399 saves and an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Bryan Little: Out (Head)
