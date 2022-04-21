How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates past Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Wednesday features a meeting in Glendale, Arizona between the Chicago Blackhawks (25-40-11) and Arizona Coyotes (22-49-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Blackhawks are 14th and the Coyotes 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Chicago

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Gila River Arena

Head-to-head results for Chicago vs. Arizona

Date Home Away Result 4/3/2022 Blackhawks Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) ARI 1/6/2022 Coyotes Blackhawks 6-4 ARI 11/12/2021 Blackhawks Coyotes 2-1 CHI

Chicago and Arizona Stats

The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (199 in 76 games), and the Coyotes give up 3.8 (288 in 76).

The Coyotes score 2.4 goals per game (185 in 76 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.6 (271 in 76).

Chicago is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -72 (-0.9 per game).

Arizona's goal differential is -103 on the season (32nd in the NHL).

The Coyotes have conceded 61 power-play goals (32nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 13.8% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has been vital to Chicago this season, with 87 points in 72 games.

Alex DeBrincat is another of Chicago's top contributors through 76 games, with 39 goals and 34 assists.

Seth Jones has 49 total points for Chicago, with five goals and 44 assists.

In 27 games, Kevin Lankinen has conceded 95 goals (3.66 goals against average) and has recorded 749 saves.

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona add up to 63 total points on the season.

Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with 23 goals and 29 assists.

Phil Kessel has 46 points so far, including seven goals and 39 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has played 48 games this season, conceding 158 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 1399 saves and an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

