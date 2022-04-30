Mar 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller (9) celebrates his first period goal against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL play will see the Nashville Predators (45-29-7) take on the Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Predators rank seventh in the Western Conference with 97 points and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference with 55 points.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Nashville

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV:

Arena: Gila River Arena

Gila River Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Nashville vs. Arizona

Date Home Away Result 1/8/2022 Coyotes Predators 4-2 NAS 11/13/2021 Predators Coyotes 4-1 NAS

Nashville and Arizona Stats

The Predators are 12th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Coyotes are 30th in goals conceded (3.8).

The Coyotes put up 2.5 goals per game (201 in 81 games), and the Predators give up 3.0 (245 in 81).

Nashville is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +13.

Arizona is 32nd in the league in goal differential, at -104 (-1.3 per game).

On the power play, the Predators have scored 63 goals (on 24.6% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Coyotes have conceded 63 (killing off 75.1% of penalties, 28th in league).

The Coyotes have scored 28 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Predators have conceded 59 while short-handed (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi has been a top contributor on Nashville this season, with 95 points in 79 games.

Matt Duchene has accumulated 85 points (1.1 per game), scoring 43 goals and adding 42 assists.

Filip Forsberg has 42 goals and 41 assists for Nashville.

Juuse Saros has allowed 173 goals (2.64 goals against average) and racked up 1934 saves.

Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: Out (Lower-body), Jeremy Lauzon: Out (Undisclosed)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has scored 28 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 35 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 63 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 15.8%.

Nick Schmaltz is a key piece of the offense for Arizona with 58 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 35 assists in 62 games.

Phil Kessel has earned eight goals on the season, adding 44 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .900 save percentage (38th in the league), with 1497 total saves, giving up 166 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Nick Ritchie: Day To Day (Upper Body), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Andrew Ladd: Day To Day (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Ankle), Dysin Mayo: Out (Upper Body), Jay Beagle: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Regional restrictions apply.