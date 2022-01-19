Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) and New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrate after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) (not pictured) during the third period against New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (14-18-5) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (9-24-4) in NHL action on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Arizona

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Devils -1.5 6

New Jersey and Arizona Stats

On average, the Devils put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Coyotes allow 3.7 (32nd).

The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.2), and the Devils are 26th in goals allowed (3.4).

New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -19.

Arizona is 32nd in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-1.5 per game).

The Coyotes have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.2% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 14.7% of opportunities).

The Devils have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 12.9% of opportunities).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has recorded 14 goals and 15 assists in 37 games for Arizona, good for 29 points.

Phil Kessel has racked up 26 points this season, with five goals and 21 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere's seven goals and 17 assists add up to 24 points this season.

Karel Vejmelka has played 22 games this season, conceding 63 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 615 saves and a .907 save percentage (28th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Scott Wedgewood: Out (Health Protocols), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 32 points in 34 games.

Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 66 goals (3.24 goals against average) and racked up 580 saves.

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.