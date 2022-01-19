Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Jersey Devils (14-18-5) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (9-24-4) in NHL action on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Devils
-1.5
6
New Jersey and Arizona Stats
- On average, the Devils put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Coyotes allow 3.7 (32nd).
- The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.2), and the Devils are 26th in goals allowed (3.4).
- New Jersey is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -19.
- Arizona is 32nd in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-1.5 per game).
- The Coyotes have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.2% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 14.7% of opportunities).
- The Devils have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 12.9% of opportunities).
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller has recorded 14 goals and 15 assists in 37 games for Arizona, good for 29 points.
- Phil Kessel has racked up 26 points this season, with five goals and 21 assists.
- Shayne Gostisbehere's seven goals and 17 assists add up to 24 points this season.
- Karel Vejmelka has played 22 games this season, conceding 63 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 615 saves and a .907 save percentage (28th in the league).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Scott Wedgewood: Out (Health Protocols), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 32 points in 34 games.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 66 goals (3.24 goals against average) and racked up 580 saves.
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.