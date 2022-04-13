How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck during the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the New Jersey Devils (25-41-6) visiting the Arizona Coyotes (22-45-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Devils sit in 15th place in the Eastern Conference with 56 points and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference with 49 points.

How to Watch Arizona vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Gila River Arena

Gila River Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for New Jersey vs. Arizona

Date Home Away Result 1/19/2022 Devils Coyotes 4-1 ARI

New Jersey and Arizona Stats

The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Coyotes concede 3.6 (28th).

The Coyotes are scoring 2.5 goals per game (32nd in NHL), and the Devils are conceding 3.7 (29th).

New Jersey is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -47 (-0.7 per game).

Arizona is -83 overall in terms of goals this season, 32nd in the NHL.

The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Coyotes have conceded 58 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Coyotes have scored 24 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 37 while short-handed (13th in penalty-kill percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt is one of New Jersey's top contributors (67 total points), having collected 23 goals and 44 assists.

Jack Hughes has 56 points (1.1 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 30 assists.

Nico Hischier has 20 goals and 34 assists for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and recorded 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Nathan Bastian: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has collected 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Arizona, good for 63 points.

Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with 22 goals and 28 assists.

Phil Kessel has earned seven goals on the season, chipping in 37 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has allowed 139 goals (3.5 goals against average) and amassed 1297 saves with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Clayton Keller: Out For Season (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head), Janis Moser: Out (Upper-body)

Regional restrictions apply.