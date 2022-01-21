How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's NHL schedule will see the New York Islanders (13-13-6) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (10-24-4), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Arizona Stats
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller's 14 goals and 16 assists in 38 games for Arizona add up to 30 total points on the season.
- Phil Kessel has amassed 27 points this season, with five goals and 22 assists.
- Shayne Gostisbehere is a crucial contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 17 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka has a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league), with 650 total saves, conceding 64 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Scott Wedgewood: Out (Health Protocols), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 23 points. He has seven goals and 16 assists this season.
- Josh Bailey is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) to the team.
- Oliver Wahlstrom's 16 points this season have come via eight goals and eight assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.