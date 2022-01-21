How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) celebrates with defenseman Andy Greene (4), center Mathew Barzal (13), and left wing Anders Lee (27) after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL schedule will see the New York Islanders (13-13-6) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (10-24-4), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Arizona

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Arizona Stats

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 14 goals and 16 assists in 38 games for Arizona add up to 30 total points on the season.

Phil Kessel has amassed 27 points this season, with five goals and 22 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere is a crucial contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 17 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league), with 650 total saves, conceding 64 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Scott Wedgewood: Out (Health Protocols), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 23 points. He has seven goals and 16 assists this season.

Josh Bailey is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Oliver Wahlstrom's 16 points this season have come via eight goals and eight assists.

Semyon Varlamov has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .917 save percentage (14th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

