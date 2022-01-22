Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates his goal with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a game between the New York Rangers (26-11-4) and the Arizona Coyotes (10-25-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are fourth (with 56 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes are 16th (24 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: MSG

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Arizona Stats

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 30 points are important for Arizona. He has recorded 14 goals and 16 assists in 39 games.

Phil Kessel is one of the top contributors for Arizona with 27 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 22 assists in 39 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has 24 points so far, including seven goals and 17 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league), with 650 total saves, giving up 64 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Dysin Mayo: Out (COVID-19), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Scott Wedgewood: Out (Health Protocols), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)

New York Impact Players

Adam Fox is one of New York's leading contributors (43 total points), having registered seven goals and 36 assists.

Artemi Panarin is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) to the team.

Mika Zibanejad has scored 15 goals and added 24 assists through 41 games for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has allowed 47 goals (2.04 goals against average) and racked up 711 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

