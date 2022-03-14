Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL play on Monday features a meeting in Ottawa, Ontario between the Ottawa Senators (21-32-5) and Arizona Coyotes (18-36-4) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Senators sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Coyotes are 16th in the Western Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Arizona

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Senators -1.5 6

Ottawa and Arizona Stats

On average, the Senators put up 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Coyotes concede 3.6 (28th).

The Coyotes are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Senators are 22nd in goals allowed (3.2).

Ottawa is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -35 (-0.6 per game).

Arizona has a -59 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.

The Senators have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.7% of penalties).

The Coyotes have scored 18 power-play goals (on 12.2% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 36 (killing off 80.1% of penalties, 14th in league).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has totaled 25 goals and 31 assists in 58 games for Arizona, good for 56 points.

Nick Schmaltz has racked up 39 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 23 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere is a crucial contributor on offense for Arizona with 10 goals and 26 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has 997 saves while allowing 105 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Ottawa Impact Players

One of Ottawa's most productive offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 18:33 per game.

Tim Stutzle has racked up 34 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 21 assists.

Drake Batherson's 34 points this season have come via 13 goals and 21 assists.

In 20 games, Matt Murray has conceded 60 goals (3.05 goals against average) and has recorded 580 saves.

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

