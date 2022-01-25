Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Tim St tzle (18) skates with the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) and defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (26-10-5) and the Arizona Coyotes (10-26-4) take the ice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 25, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fourth (with 57 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes are 16th (24 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Penguins vs Coyotes Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and Arizona Stats

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller's 15 goals and 16 assists in 40 games for Arizona add up to 31 total points on the season.
  • Phil Kessel has amassed 27 points this season, with five goals and 22 assists.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere is a crucial contributor on offense for Arizona with seven goals and 18 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 664 saves with a .905 save percentage (29th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Cam Dineen: Out (Health Protocols), Dysin Mayo: Out (COVID-19), Carter Hutton: Out (Lower body), Barrett Hayton: Out (Hand), Ryan Dzingel: Out (COVID-19), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Health Protocols)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 40 points. He has 21 goals and 19 assists this season.
  • Kris Letang has totaled 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring three goals and adding 32 assists.
  • Sidney Crosby's season total of 31 points has come from 10 goals and 21 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has conceded 68 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 875 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Arizona Coyotes at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
