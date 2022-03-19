Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Mar 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) chases the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-9) and the Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4), starting at 5:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Penguins rank fifth in the Eastern Conference (83 points), and the Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference (44 points).

How to Watch Arizona vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Gila River Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Arizona Stats

The Penguins are 13th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Coyotes are 27th on defense (3.5 against).

The Coyotes are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).

Pittsburgh is +37 overall in goal differential this season, seventh in the NHL.

Arizona is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-0.9 per game).

The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.5% of penalties).

The Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.3% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 13.1% of opportunities).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 60 points. He has 29 goals and 31 assists this season.

Sidney Crosby has 59 points (1.2 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 39 assists.

Kris Letang has 52 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 46 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 109 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1289 saves with a .922 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 26 goals and 34 assists in 60 games for Arizona add up to 60 total points on the season.

Nick Schmaltz is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 42 total points (1.0 per game), with 18 goals and 24 assists in 41 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has earned 10 goals on the season, chipping in 28 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has a .905 save percentage (35th in the league), with 1033 total saves, allowing 108 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

