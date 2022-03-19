Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-9) and the Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4), starting at 5:00 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Penguins rank fifth in the Eastern Conference (83 points), and the Coyotes are 15th in the Western Conference (44 points).
How to Watch Arizona vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Gila River Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Arizona
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and Arizona Stats
- The Penguins are 13th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Coyotes are 27th on defense (3.5 against).
- The Coyotes are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).
- Pittsburgh is +37 overall in goal differential this season, seventh in the NHL.
- Arizona is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-0.9 per game).
- The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.5% of penalties).
- The Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.3% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 13.1% of opportunities).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 60 points. He has 29 goals and 31 assists this season.
- Sidney Crosby has 59 points (1.2 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 39 assists.
- Kris Letang has 52 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 46 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has conceded 109 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1289 saves with a .922 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
Arizona Impact Players
- Clayton Keller's 26 goals and 34 assists in 60 games for Arizona add up to 60 total points on the season.
- Nick Schmaltz is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 42 total points (1.0 per game), with 18 goals and 24 assists in 41 games.
- Shayne Gostisbehere has earned 10 goals on the season, chipping in 28 assists.
- Karel Vejmelka has a .905 save percentage (35th in the league), with 1033 total saves, allowing 108 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)
