Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (26-27-8) host the Arizona Coyotes (20-37-4) as a part of Sunday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th with 60 points and the Coyotes are 15th with 44 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 6

San Jose and Arizona Stats

On average, the Sharks post 2.6 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Coyotes concede 3.5 (27th).

The Coyotes score 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Sharks are conceding 3.1 (19th).

San Jose is -34 overall in goal differential this season, 23rd in the league.

Arizona is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -57.

The Coyotes have conceded 49 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

The Coyotes have scored 20 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 22 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has totaled 27 goals and 34 assists in 61 games for Arizona, good for 61 points.

Nick Schmaltz has amassed 42 points this season, with 18 goals and 24 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere has posted 10 goals on the season, adding 28 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has 1033 saves while allowing 108 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (35th in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Out (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

San Jose Impact Players

One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 58 points in 56 games (25 goals and 33 assists).

Tomas Hertl has 49 points (0.8 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 24 assists.

Logan Couture has 20 goals and 25 assists for San Jose.

In 25 games, Adin Hill has conceded 61 goals (2.66 goals against average) and has recorded 587 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

