Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL slate includes the San Jose Sharks (29-28-8) visiting the Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Sharks are 12th (with 66 points) and the Coyotes 16th (45 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Gila River Arena
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Arizona

Sharks vs Coyotes Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Sharks

-162

6

San Jose and Arizona Stats

  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (171 in 65 games), and the Coyotes give up 3.6 (236 in 66).
  • The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Sharks are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • San Jose is -31 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the league.
  • Arizona is 30th in the league in goal differential, at -69 (-1.0 per game).
  • The Sharks have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.9% of penalties).
  • The Coyotes have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 26 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has been a top contributor on San Jose this season, with 65 points in 60 games.
  • Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 65 games, with 26 goals and 28 assists.
  • Logan Couture's season total of 47 points has come from 21 goals and 26 assists.
  • James Reimer has allowed 99 goals (2.76 goals against average) and recorded 1090 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Arizona Impact Players

  • Clayton Keller's 63 points are important for Arizona. He has 28 goals and 35 assists in 66 games.
  • Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with 19 goals and 26 assists.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere has netted 10 goals on the season, chipping in 31 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has 1190 saves while giving up 126 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17974152
NHL

