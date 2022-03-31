Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Wednesday NHL slate includes the San Jose Sharks (29-28-8) visiting the Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5) at Gila River Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Sharks are 12th (with 66 points) and the Coyotes 16th (45 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. San Jose

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Gila River Arena

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Arizona

Favorite Moneyline Total Sharks -162 6

San Jose and Arizona Stats

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (171 in 65 games), and the Coyotes give up 3.6 (236 in 66).

The Coyotes are 32nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Sharks are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).

San Jose is -31 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the league.

Arizona is 30th in the league in goal differential, at -69 (-1.0 per game).

The Sharks have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.9% of penalties).

The Coyotes have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 26 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has been a top contributor on San Jose this season, with 65 points in 60 games.

Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 65 games, with 26 goals and 28 assists.

Logan Couture's season total of 47 points has come from 21 goals and 26 assists.

James Reimer has allowed 99 goals (2.76 goals against average) and recorded 1090 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller's 63 points are important for Arizona. He has 28 goals and 35 assists in 66 games.

Nick Schmaltz has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with 19 goals and 26 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere has netted 10 goals on the season, chipping in 31 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has 1190 saves while giving up 126 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Lawson Crouse: Out (Hand), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Christian Fischer: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Little: Out (Head)

